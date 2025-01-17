Kyambogo, 17th January 2025: EACOP has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyambogo University on behalf of its contractors and suppliers. The MoU will provide a framework to guide collaboration between the two parties towards the realization of the National Content Capacity Building initiatives.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd. is a project company set up to develop, build and operate a pipeline system which will transport crude oil from Kabaale in Uganda to the port of Tanga in Tanzania. Given the nature of the project, there are several national and international contractors and suppliers who will support different aspects/scopes on the construction of the pipeline and others who will also supply bespoke equipment for the pipeline.

While delivering his remarks at the event, Guillaume DULOUT, Managing Director of EACOP, expressed his delight at the partnership, stating, “By working closely with institutions like Kyambogo University, we aim to build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce that can drive the oil and gas sector forward while improving the lives of many Ugandans. Kyambogo University has consistently demonstrated its dedication to nurturing talent and innovation. Through this MoU, we recognize the vital role your institution will play in developing the next generation of engineers, technicians, and professionals who will contribute to the success of EACOP and beyond.”

DULOUT added, “This partnership builds upon EACOP’s existing collaborations with institutions such as the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) and Makerere University, as well as professional bodies like the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda (ISU). These initiatives have already proven successful in onboarding graduate trainees and creating opportunities for young Ugandans to thrive in the oil and gas industry.”

To promote National Content, all EACOP’s tier one contractors and suppliers have made commitments to work with EACOP to support knowledge and build capacity among Ugandan recent graduates, technicians and instructors, professors, and lecturers from tertiary and vocational training institutions. These commitments will be realized through the implementation of two key Capacity Building initiatives, namely:

1. Internship/ Graduate Training programs: These trainees will be graduates or existing students from the institution and will be offered training and work exposure with EACOP’s suppliers and contractors on various scopes of the project according to their disciplines. The duration and location of the internships varies between the different contractors/suppliers.

2. Train the Trainer programs: These training sessions will be delivered by EACOP’s contractors and suppliers and will seek to share knowledge on their different scopes of work on the project as they relate to various engineering disciplines and vocational skills.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof. Elly Katunguka, expressed his appreciation to EACOP for signing the MoU, emphasizing that it will enable Kyambogo University graduates to benefit from EACOP’s offerings in capacity building, technology transfer, and exposure to various areas of its operations.

“Kyambogo University is one of the largest engineering training institutions in the country, graduating over 1,000 engineers last year. However, with limited job opportunities available nationwide, initiatives like this, which can absorb many of our graduates, are crucial and deeply appreciated. Equally exciting is the trainer program, which will enable our staff members to receive training, acquire new knowledge and technology, and bring these advancements back to benefit the students. This highlights the critical role of the private sector in shaping the university curricula—a role we, admittedly, have not fully leveraged in the past” Prof. Katunguka said.

To date, EACOP has signed MoUs with UPIK and Makerere, as well as with professional bodies such as. the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda to support the onboarding of graduate trainees with our contractors/suppliers and of interns with EACOP’s internal departments.

To date, 128 graduate trainees in Uganda and Tanzania have benefited from bespoke trainings, exposure and on-job- experience through the graduate training program scheme and 13 Train the Trainer sessions have been held either virtually or in-person by EACOP and its contractors.