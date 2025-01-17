The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema has urged the Makerere University graduates to offer solutions to problems of society and embrace different attitudes towards employment by being their own employers.

According to Col. Nakalema, this will help them to thrive in Uganda’s competitive job market.

“You should also arm yourself with morals and Integrity. There’s a huge moral deficit that we need to plug, fix that lackadaisical work ethic and demonstrate unparalleled levels of professionalism,” she said.

Col. Nakalema made the remarks today while delivering a keynote address during the Makerere University Convocation 75th graduation luncheon, at Makerere University, Kampala.

The luncheon which ran under the theme: “Celebrating Excellence and creating path to success”, has been running for five days and it was aimed at celebrating the best performers from each college.

Col. Nakalema further informed the graduates that they can pursue any career as professionals but they owe to themselves and the society to channel and legitimize their creativity for their success and that of the community.

“Therein lies the true meaning of success that you should all aspire for. I know that technological advancement through Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already influencing the way we work. This era is the perfect opportunity for your creative power to reign over AI rather than give in to AI to control humanity,” she advised.

“Without imagination, no new thinking or transformative ideas, our practice in whatever profession, has no purpose. Practice hones our expert skills. However, the creativity in us ripens with discernment, intent and nurturing. Certainly, during those times when your professional occupation cannot put food on your table, it will be your creativity coupled with integrity that will sustain you.”

She also congratulated the top performer at the 75th graduation ceremony.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all who have graduated from this prestigious university and for joining the roll of honor that includes the “who is who” in Uganda and indeed in the world. Congratulations,” she said.

“You can make a positive contribution and difference from wherever you are. Good character and integrity will keep you moving. We want people who can make a difference. I have always made a positive contribution wherever I serve. I started fighting corruption in 2001. That’s how the President made me a Senior Presidential Advisor and Head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and later as Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit.”

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema appealed to Universities to groom students to appreciate how they can earn a living through their aptitude, nurturing ideas that can sustain them as well as advance the society.

“Therefore, to all the 2025 graduates, the creative brains that will shape the times ahead, I wish you nothing but the very, very best in your next phases of life. I’m optimistic that you will find a reason to espouse and nurture your creativity so as to thrive in the 21st century globalized world of today.”

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero said through such meetings like the convocation luncheon, stakeholders stand a chance to find ways of accelerating the development of Uganda.

She also commended the top performers for successfully completing their courses on a high note.

“You have now been certified to have basic and professional knowledge,” she said.

“I also want to thank the University for working with us to transform this knowledge into industrial knowledge. Kiira Motors is a product of this university. We should continue to follow this trend. Currently, Kiira Motors employs over 2,000 people. If we have like 10 Kiira Motors from university, then we shall have no challenge for unemployment.”

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga revealed how Makerere University transformed his life and contributed to his successful career.

He also urged the university to intensify research to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

“I think we have not done well as the government to use our universities as incubations for research. I think we can do better,” he said.

“We look forward to setting up an ICT hub and also lower the price of the internet because research is now technology- based.”

The Chairperson of Makerere University Council, Ms. Lorna Magara underscored the importance of life-long lessons in shaping lives.

“The greatest lessons have been learnt through the process. Find time to reflect on those lessons; those are the ones you will share with the people you interact with to make a difference. Without life long lessons, you will miss out on the core of why you studied.”

She also encouraged the university to make their research known in order to be impactful to society.

The Vice Chancellor- Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe thanked the top students for their hard work that enabled them to excel in their respective courses.

He also congratulated the successful teachers and researchers for the milestone.

“I think it’s good to recognize people who have excelled,” he said.

“I also thanked the Convocation for this luncheon. This would not have been successful without you.”

The Chairperson of Makerere University Convocation, Mr. George Turyamureeba thanked the organizing committee for their unwavering support that made the weeklong luncheon a success.

“The luncheon is to recognize the hard work exhibited by the excelling students. We want to thank you for working so hard and to welcome you to the Makerere University Convocation,” he said.

At the same event, Col. Nakalema was recognised for her exceptional service towards Uganda.

Furthermore, the best teachers, researchers and graduates were also awarded for their outstanding performance.