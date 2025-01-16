President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this evening arrived in Uganda after his four (4)- day working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The President has been in the UAE at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), a global platform that addresses the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

At Entebbe International Airport, the President was received by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Director Counter Terrorism-Uganda Police Force,AIGP David Wasswa Ssengendo, the Deputy Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Service, Mr. Samuel Akena and the Deputy Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Air Force, Major General David Isimbwa.