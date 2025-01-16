The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda today held a meeting with Busoga leaders to discuss Preparations for the Presidential Parish Development Model (PDM) tour in the subregion scheduled for Wednesday, January 22 to Saturday 25th, January,2025.

The Minister met the leaders to enable stakeholders to deliberate on how best the presidential tour can be conducted successfully.

Hon. Babalanda told the meeting at Jinja City Hall that part of the President’s program is to Visit farmers in Namutumba, Luuka and Jinja districts on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Commission the Presidential Skilling Hub, address a public gathering at Lwanda Primary School, meet Busoga Sub-Region leaders at Mayuge district headquarters and later in the evening hold a live interaction with the media on Thursday, January 23, 2025, commission the Abyssinia Steel Factory and address a public rally at Kamuli Youth Center, Kamuli Municipality on Friday, January 24, 2025, and finally, he will Commission the New Tembo Steel Factory in Iganga, Address boda-boda Mega rally organized by his Special Presidential Assistant on Press & Mobilization / Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda at Iganga High School on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

“I have called this meeting to officially inform you that H.E Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda is coming here next week starting on Wednesday. I have also called you so that we agree on the memorandum to present to him and also agree on the mobilization strategies of the people and stakeholders to massively attend the main public rally in Kamuli on Friday 24th January 2025,” she told the meeting.

The Minister also informed the meeting that for other establishments that are being launched on presidential directives in different areas, the respective area leaders will be responsible for their management.

She also told the meeting that another agenda for the meeting is to discuss the success and challenges of PDM in Busoga Sub-region ahead of the Presidential tour.

The Meeting was attended by the 3rd Prime Minister, Hon. Rukia Isanga Nakadama, MPs, SPA Florence Mutyabule, RCCs/RDCs ,among other leaders.