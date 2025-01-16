Michael Kibwika, formerly the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Buikwe district, has been transferred to jinja in the same capacity.

Kibwika who had not taken long in Buikwe has replaced George Magunda who has been taken to Bulambuli in the Elgon sub region also known as Bugisu while Major David Matovu hitherto the Kakumiro RDC has now taken over as RDC Buikwe.

Prior to his Kakumiro posting, Maj David Matovu served as the pioneer RCC Jinja at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when the country was in total lockdown.

Many have welcomed Michael Kibwika as the new Jinja RDC, calling him an all-around experienced and straightforward leader who has been a councillor for 10 years and the Iganga LC5 Vice chairman.

After the LC5 vice chair gig, Kibwika caught the eyes of the President, who appointed him as RDC Busia, where he earned praise for tirelessly and fearlessly fighting corruption in the tricky border district.

During his reign in Busia, Michael Kibwika made headlines for his efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability and value for money for all government-funded programmes and projects.

It should be recalled that Kibwika invited the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to conduct a workshop on fighting corruption, thus demonstrating his commitment to transparency and good governance.

He also took decisive action against officials who mismanaged Parish development Model (PDM)funds by directing the police to investigate and arrest culprits.

So, Michael Kibwika’s transfer to Jinja marks a new chapter in his career, and it will be interesting to see how he applies his vast knowledge and experience to his new jurisdiction.

The transfer has come at a time when massive political activities and activism are beginning to pick up ahead of the mouth-watering general elections in 2026 when his appointing authority President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be on the ballot papers.

Michael Kibwika’s transfer to Jinja as the new Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has been welcomed by LC5 chairman Moses Batwala, who praises Kibwika’s extensive experience as a politician, spanning nearly 20 years.

Batwala, who has also been in political leadership for 20 years, believes Kibwika’s expertise will be instrumental in enhancing service delivery in Jinja, aligning with the district’s desires.

Kibwika’s posting comes at a crucial time, as President Yoweri Museveni is scheduled to visit the district and region next week to oversee the performance assessment of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and other government-funded projects.

According to Hajji Faruk Kirunda who serves as Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, President Museveni will hit the ground on 22nd January,2025 with visits to selected farmers in Namutumba, Luuka and Jinja districts.

On Thursday 23rd January,2025, Hajji Kirunda says the President will commission the popular Presidential Skilling Hub housed at Nakabango, then address a public gathering at Lwanda Primary School, before meeting selected Busoga leaders at Mayuge district headquarters.

Later on, the same day, President Museveni is expected to hold a live interaction with the media.

According to the programme, President Yoweri Museveni will on Friday 24th January, 2025 commission Abyssinia Steel Factory and address a public rally at Kamuli Youth Centre in Kamuli Municipality.

The president will conclude his Busoga tour on Saturday, 25th January 2025, after commissioning the new Tembo Steel factory in Iganga and address a mega boda-boda rally at Iganga High School in Iganga Municipality.

This visit underscores the importance of effective leadership in driving development initiatives.

As Kibwika assumes his new role, he brings a wealth of experience, having served as RDC in Busia and Iganga.

His track record in combating corruption and promoting transparency will likely be valuable assets in his new position.