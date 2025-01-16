Uganda’s deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Qatar Hajji Mohammed Baswari Kezaala has appreciated the UN Migration for all the efforts in supporting Governments of the East and Horn of Africa in improving the policies and practices in as far as management of the Migration is concerned.

Cognizant of the benefits of migration to the individual, and to both country of origin and country of destination in our case Qatar, Ambassador Kezaala says the nations can not shy away on the challenges faced by migrants and the efforts that need to be taken to address these challenges in order for our people to reap the benefits of migration.

“…we as diplomatic mission from the same region are definitely bound to face the same challenges with the people, we represent stationed here in Qatar, some of the challenges at times baffle us and leave us with limited options and in most cases seek support from partners to support…”, Kezaala pointed out.

Ambassador Kezaala was speaking at the official opening of the Knowledge Exchange and Consular Collaboration Workshop for embassy staff from East and Horn of Africa (EHOA) countries.

The three-day workshop, held from January 13-15, 2025, aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among diplomatic missions in Qatar.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Baswari emphasized the importance of migration management, highlighting the significant contributions of migrant workers to the economic development of their countries of origin and destination.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by migrants and stressed the need for collective efforts to address these issues.

“…I would like to believe that all of us in this room know and believe that migrant workers contribute substantially to the economic development of each of our countries as well as to Qatar as a country of destination…”, he stressed.

He also noted that the increasing flow of migrant workers to the Middle East, European Union and other countries is becoming an important source of remittance and foreign currency to our countries in the EHOA as well as skills development for people in the region.

As the Chair of the 6th Regional Ministerial Forum for Migration (RMFM) for EHOA countries, Ambassador Baswari expressed appreciation for the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Migration in improving migration policies and practices in the region.

The workshop brought together representatives from the embassies of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda, as well as officials from the IOM, the Government of Uganda, and other stakeholders.

Ambassador Baswari expressed confidence that the knowledge gained during the workshop would benefit participants in their future endeavors.

Hajji Kezaala’s impressive career trajectory showcases his versatility and dedication to public service.

As the former Mayor of Jinja Municipality for 10 years, he played a pivotal role in shaping the municipality’s development before its elevation to city status.

Notably, Hajji Kezaala also served as the National Chairperson of Uganda’s oldest opposition party, the Democratic Party (DP). This experience likely honed his leadership skills and deepened his understanding of the country’s political landscape.

In a surprising turn of events, Hajji Kezaala was appointed as a diplomat by President Yoweri Museveni, despite being a vocal critic of the president for many years.

Political pundits say this appointment underscores Hajji Kezaala’s ability to navigate complex political dynamics and build bridges across party lines.

His career path highlights the various roles one can take on in the field of politics, including elected office, party leadership, and now diplomacy.

For those interested in pursuing a career in politics, Hajji Kezaala’s story serves as a testament to the importance of adaptability, leadership, and a commitment to public service.