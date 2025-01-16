RUKUNGIRI – A domestic quarrel turned tragic in Rukungiri District when a man allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage over accusations of infidelity. The suspect, identified as Tuhamize Sperius, a resident of Nyabakobora Village, Bwanga Parish in Nyarushanje Sub-county, has since been arrested and is in police custody.

The incident occurred on January 13, 2025, at around 11:00 p.m., according to a statement issued by ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson. Tuhamize reportedly assaulted his wife, 37-year-old Kiiza Doreen, with a stick during a heated argument at their home. Kiiza succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

After committing the crime, Tuhamize locked the house and voluntarily reported himself to Kiyenje Police Post at around 5:30 a.m. the following morning. He informed the police about his actions, prompting an immediate response.

“The Officer in Charge contacted the area chairman, Kanohire Benson, who, along with the suspect’s brother, Byakoramu Wilson, visited the home and confirmed that Kiiza Doreen was dead,” ASP Maate said.

Police officers later arrived at the scene, documented the evidence, and recovered the suspected murder weapon—a stick believed to have been used in the assault. The body was transported to Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the argument was triggered by allegations of infidelity, a claim Tuhamize reportedly made against his wife. The suspect is currently in custody and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

“This is a tragic incident that underscores the dangers of unresolved domestic disputes. We urge the public to seek mediation or counseling services to address such conflicts before they escalate,” ASP Maate added.

The case has drawn widespread condemnation, with local leaders and residents calling for stringent action against domestic violence perpetrators. They emphasized the need for community sensitization on peaceful conflict resolution.

The police have reiterated their commitment to bringing the suspect to justice and continuing efforts to combat domestic violence in the region.