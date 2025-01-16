A university student who also worked as a boda boda rider tragically lost his life in a road accident on yesterday, at around 10:00 PM along the Kisoro–Chanika road in Busaro village, Muganza parish, Chahi sub-county, Kisoro District.

The accident involved two red Bajaj Boxer motorcycles with registration numbers UFA 876P and UDA 928C.

The deceased, Irankunda Gadi, 25, was a boda boda rider and resident of Muganza village, Nyakabingo parish, Chahi sub-county. He was riding motorcycle UFA 876P at the time of the accident. The other rider, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was a student at Metropolitan University in Kisoro and was operating motorcycle UDA 928C.

Police reports indicate that the rider of motorcycle UDA 928C was transporting jerrycans of local brew from Kisoro town to Chanika. While ascending a hill at Muganza corner, he attempted to overtake a vehicle and collided head-on with Irankunda, who was traveling in the opposite direction toward Kisoro town.

The accident was attributed to dangerous overtaking and speeding, according to the police.

ASP Kushaba Michael, the Kisoro District Traffic Officer, visited the scene with his team. The injured rider was rushed to Mutorele Hospital for treatment, while Irankunda’s body was taken to Kisoro Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

ASP Elly Maate, Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, called on road users to exercise caution and avoid reckless driving to prevent similar tragedies.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.