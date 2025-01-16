Police in Kasese District are holding a 27-year-old man on allegations of impersonation, forgery, and illegal possession of government stores. The suspect, identified as Tindyebwa Boaz, a resident of Kacungiro LC1 in Mungunyu Sub-county, Bwera Division, was arrested on January 12, 2025, in Kasese Municipality.

According to police reports, Tindyebwa was apprehended at approximately 9:00 AM in Kidodo Cell, Railway Ward, Kasese Central Division. He was found with a forged Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) identification card, which he allegedly used to impersonate a soldier on duty.

Tindyebwa reportedly targeted lodges and guest houses in Kasese Town, extorting money from unsuspecting residents by claiming to be a UPDF soldier conducting official operations.

Local residents, suspicious of his activities, alerted the police in Railway Ward, who promptly conducted the arrest. A subsequent search revealed that the suspect was in possession of one round of live AK-47 ammunition, raising further concerns about his activities.

Police investigations have so far uncovered that Tindyebwa previously worked as a crime preventer in Bwera Division in 2021. He is also accused of forging documents to support his claims of being an army officer.

Nelson Tumushime, the Police Spokesperson for Rwenzori region, confirmed the arrest and revealed that investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the suspect’s motives.

“This is a serious case of impersonation and possession of government stores. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals attempting to extort money under false pretenses,” Tumushime said.

The suspect remains in custody at Kasese Central Police Station as investigations continue. The police have assured the public that they are committed to addressing criminal activities in the area and ensuring the safety of residents.