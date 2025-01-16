A leaked United Nations report has revealed the shocking extent of M23 rebel activities in Eastern Congo, accusing Rwanda of supporting the group despite Rwanda’s continued denials. The report describes how M23 has brought suffering to millions of people through forced recruitment, abductions, forced labor, and brutal violence.

Rwanda has rejected the allegations, and President Paul Kagame recently accused M23 leaders of being Ugandans. Meanwhile, the people of Eastern Congo continue to face devastating consequences from the rebel group’s actions.

Forced Recruitment and Child Soldiers

The report details how M23 has built its military strength by recruiting thousands of civilians, including children, from areas in North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri provinces. Recruitment methods include abduction, false promises of money or jobs, and organized campaigns in towns under M23 control.

In Rubaya, for instance, M23 forced local leaders to select young men for recruitment. A resident reported that in May 2024, the rebels demanded ten recruits from every street. Many civilians were coerced into joining, fearing retaliation against their families. The recruits were gathered in a stadium, paraded before a crowd, and transported to training camps.

A 12-minute video, included in the report, shows M23 leader “General” Bernard Byamungu addressing the crowd in Rubaya. Byamungu urged young men to join the rebel group under the guise of “fighting for self-defense” and “liberating the country.” The recruits were later taken to Tchanzu for military training.

Military and Ideological Training

Once recruited, the report says M23 combatants are put through rigorous training. Trainees learn how to use weapons, engage in battle tactics, and gather intelligence. They also receive ideological courses that emphasize the history of the M23 movement, patriotism, and revolutionary principles.

The report even includes notes from a trainee’s notebook, listing topics such as mobilization techniques, leadership, and the role of women and youth in the revolution. Trainers include high-ranking M23 members and “professors” who conduct lessons on political philosophy and military strategy.

Forced Labor and Abductions

The report exposes how M23 uses forced labor to support its operations. In April 2024, the group abducted 22 civilians in Tchengerero, forcing them to work for days before transferring them to detention and military training facilities.

In another case, six men from the Banyabwisha community in Tongo were accused of being rebels themselves. They were abducted, taken to Tchanzu on motorcycles, and forced into military training under the threat of death.

Recruitment from Refugee Camps

The UN report also highlights how M23 extends its recruitment efforts beyond Congo’s borders. Refugee camps in Rwanda, such as Mahama, have become targets for M23 recruiters. A surrendered rebel revealed that at least 12 young men were forcefully recruited from Mahama in April 2024 and sent to Tchanzu for training.

The Human Cost of M23’s Actions

The M23 rebellion has caused immense suffering. Thousands of people have lost their homes, while millions have fled to neighboring countries as refugees. Communities in newly conquered territories face constant fear, with residents forced to comply with M23’s demands or risk severe punishment.

The report describes how M23’s actions have devastated livelihoods and destroyed infrastructure. In Rubaya, residents were taxed, beaten, and forced to watch their young men taken away to join the rebel group.

Rwanda Denies, Kagame Shifts Blame

Despite the damning evidence, Rwanda has denied supporting M23. President Kagame recently claimed that M23 leaders are actually Ugandans, adding another layer of complexity to the issue. However, the UN report clearly implicates Rwanda, citing evidence of recruitment efforts in Rwandan refugee camps and continued support for M23 operations.

The UN report calls for immediate action to stop the violence and prevent further recruitment by M23. It urges countries in the region to cut ties with the rebels and work toward a peaceful resolution.