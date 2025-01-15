Addressing journalists at Parliament to mark one year since he assumed office on January 9, 2024, Ssenyonyi outlined his vision for parliamentary reform and his resolve to combat corruption. He expressed concern over the erosion of integrity in Parliament, arguing that this is a key issue undermining legislative effectiveness.

“I have heard people say that the current Parliament is filled with incompetent MPs. I disagree,” Ssenyonyi stated. “The major issue is not incompetence; it is a lack of integrity. Whether it is the new MPs or seasoned legislators, we know what to do. We know the issues that concern our people, and we can voice them. But many times, that doesn’t happen. Why? Because integrity is lacking.”

He elaborated that fear of reprisal and political retaliation often prevents MPs from addressing issues like corruption. “Some MPs fear stepping on toes or angering powerful individuals. Others say they were warned that insisting on corruption issues would lead to opponents being fielded and funded against them in elections,” he added.

“Money that is exchanging hands in this Parliement is the biggest problem that we have so people should stop saying this Parliament is incompentate. No what we need to work on is the intergrity question. All of you saw Hon Twaha Kagabo running around up and down when we caught him ready handed we asked him to return that money…. This is somebody who is a doctor so is competent ans know what to do but it’s just lack of integrity,” he said.

To dispel notions of incompetence, Ssenyonyi highlighted the educational qualifications of the current Parliament: 18 MPs hold PhDs, 231 MPs have master’s degrees, 251 MPs possess bachelor’s degrees, 37 MPs hold diplomas, only16 MPs have UACE (Senior Six) qualifications, and just 4 MPshold certificates equivalent to UACE.

“These statistics show that MPs are educated and exposed. The issue is not a lack of knowledge but a lack of the moral courage and integrity needed to do what is right,” Ssenyonyi asserted.

Ssenyonyi used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to cleaning up Parliament, declaring the fight against corruption a top priority. “This is our turf, our backyard. In this new year, we are going to engage in a higher gear in the fight against corruption. The integrity crisis in Parliament must be addressed if we are to truly serve Ugandans,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition outlined his approach to reform, which will include:

Advocating for transparency, Exposing corruption by highlighting unethical practices and holding MPs accountable for their actions and Engaging the public to strengthen the connection between MPs and their constituents to ensure the voices of Ugandans are amplified in legislative processes.

Ssenyonyi’s remarks come at a time when public confidence in the 11th Parliament has waned. “We were voted by the people to serve them, not ourselves. Let us rise above personal interests and work for the common good. This Parliament can lead the way, but it starts with integrity.”

As Ssenyonyi embarks on the second year of his tenure, his pledge to clean up Parliament and tackle corruption is likely to resonate with a public eager for change. However, his ability to overcome entrenched interests and navigate political dynamics will be critical to his success since is not in good books with the leadership of Parliament.