Rubanda District Authorities have today commissioned a brand-new multipurpose hall at Bufundi College Kacereere, constructed at a cost of Shs 300 million.

The hall was officially opened by a team led by Rubanda Resident District Commissioner Eric Ssewandigi and LC.5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba.

The state-of-the-art building is designed to serve as a school assembly hall, dining area, and examination center, effectively ending the four-decade-long practice of students trekking to church premises to sit for their final exams.

According to Chairman Kasyaba, the idea to construct the multipurpose hall was conceived when the school’s head teacher, Mr. Mbabazi Manniex, approached him for assistance, citing the lack of a main hall as a major challenge affecting the quality of education at the school.

Chairman Kasyaba explained that the school’s Board Chairperson, Mr. Bruce Balaba Kabaasa, had earlier approached State Minister of Finance and Rubanda East MP Henry Musasizi, who advised them to write to the Central Government through the District Local Government.

“The headteacher visited my office about 20 times as we worked on the letter to the Ministry of Finance, requesting funding,” Kasyaba said.

Courtesy of Musasizi’s support, the district successfully secured Shs. 300 million under the Transitional Development Grant (TDG).

The Rubanda District Education Officer, Mr. Francis Serunuuni, commended the district’s partnership with Minister Musasizi, highlighting several other programs implemented with additional funding lobbied through the minister. These programs include the quarterly dispatch of twin desks to primary schools, prepainted iron sheets to support PTA construction projects, and at least one new building at each government-aided secondary school in the district.

Ven. Edward Mwesigwa, Archdeacon of Kacereere C.O.U, praised the Rubanda District Leaders for considering Bufundi College Kacereere for the Transitional Development Grant. He urged the school administration to utilize the new multipurpose hall effectively and ensure its maintenance for the benefit of future generations.

The commissioning delegation applauded Geses Uganda Ltd, the company contracted to build the Bufundi College Kacereere Multipurpose Hall. The Rubanda District Officer in Charge of Buildings Control, Eng. Bob Bwebale, noted that the structure had been inspected and found to be “perfect.”

Eng. Peter Nkurunungi, Director of Geses Ug. Ltd, revealed that the company had decided to tile the multipurpose hall floor as a bonus, despite it not being part of the contract, as a gesture of appreciation for their working relationship with the Rubanda District Local Government.

The commissioned multipurpose hall can accommodate up to 400 students and features a spacious stage for presentations and performances, facilities for recreational activities, lighting systems, and modern ventilation.