The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema has today met and held discussions with officials from the Indian Business Forum.

The officials were led by the forum’s Director General Mr. Rajesh Kumar.

During the meeting, Col. Nakalema assured the investors that the unit which was established in May,2023 by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni aims at simplifying processes and creating a transparent, corruption-free investment landscape in Uganda.

“We ensure that no investor is delayed during the process of investing in Uganda by protecting them from fraudsters, coordinating investigations of all investor related complaints and supporting an investor friendly dispute resolution environment,” she said.

“We ensure that the investment process is smooth and quick.”

To simplify SHIPU work, Col. Nakalema noted that the unit came up with the Uganda Electronic Investors Protection Portal, a platform that safeguards investment processes in the country.

The portal offers guidance to investors through access to authentic government sources, provides a comprehensive reporting mechanism for investor inquiries and complaints, and offers robust enforcement and follow-up on reported issues, complemented by regular feedback to investors.

“This online solution ensures that the investors do due diligence before investing in Uganda.”

On his part, Mr. Kumar informed Col. Nakalema, that the forum is an arm under the umbrella of the Indian Association Uganda which focuses on strengthening business perspectives for Indians and persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Uganda to deliberate on issues that enhance business development and also build business networks that command impressive results.

He noted that the Indian community is one of the key contributors to the economic development of Uganda through investments and payment of taxes.

Mr. Kumar also revealed that the Indian Business community is already contributing to various sectors of the economy and expressed readiness by the community to continue investing in value addition in enterprises like mining, textile, cocoa, coffee, solar energy, among others.

“Uganda is the best place to invest due to the favorable investment environment and the good leadership of President Yoweri Museveni,” he said.

Mr. Kumar further called for a strengthened working relationship between the Indian Business Forum and SHIPU to ensure more investments in Uganda.

Mr. Manish Kalla, the Treasurer of the Indian Business Forum reassured Col. Nakalema that the forum is looking forward to adding value to Uganda’s raw materials like the agro-products.

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema assured the officials that she was going to engage all stakeholders so that all their concerns are addressed.

“I will not stop at talking, as a soldier, I believe in implementation.”

The meeting was also attended by the former Attorney General, Hon. Fred Ruhindi and the Private Secretary to H.E the President in charge of Investment Matters, Ms. Hiromi Abe.