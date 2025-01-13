His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. (rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has this evening arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), a global platform that addresses the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

Receiving the President at the airport was His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Cabinet Minister and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

Also present to welcome the President were H.E. Abdalla Hassan Al Shamsi, the Head of Mission of the UAE Embassy to the Republic of Uganda; Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General; Hon. Martin Mugarra, the State Minister for Tourism; Uganda’s Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb Zaake Kibedi; among other government officials.

At Entebbe International Airport,President Museveni was seen off by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo.