A dramatic scene unfolded on Friday 10th January, 2025 at Buyere Muslim Primary School in Mayuge district, where a peace meeting was being held.

It all started when Hajji Omar Bongo, the Director of Ahlul Bait Islamic Foundation (ABIF) Uganda, pointedly refused to shake hands with 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and District Woman MP, Hajjat Rukia Isanga Nakadama.

Instead, Hajji Bongo warmly greeted Uganda’s 1st Deputy Prime Minister/EAC Affairs Minister, Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, who was seated nearby.

This deliberate snub left many including school children in attendance surprised and curious.

The meeting, organized under the theme “Interfaith and Civil Society Forum for Peace and Development,” had brought together leaders from various religious, cultural, and business backgrounds.

After the closure, attention turned to the apparent cold war between Hajji Bongo and Hajjat Nakadama (who both belong to the Islamic faith and NRM party) and it has become the talk in public spaces like water sources, markets, saloons and gardens.

Commentators wondered what could have led to the rift between the two leaders, who should be working together to stimulate growth and development in the district.

The absence of Hajjat Nakadama at Buyemba from a dinner hosted by Hajji Bongo for Kadaga and other guests only added to the speculation.

With many in the district suffering from abject poverty, the need for unity and cooperation among leaders is more pressing than ever.

Mayuge district’s unique geography, surrounded by the waters of Lake Victoria, has shaped the livelihoods of its residents. Fishing and subsistence agriculture are the mainstay of the local economy, with many families relying on these activities to make a living.

The Friday drama in Mayuge has sparked heated debates and concerns, as a schism in the party could lead to supporters and potential leaders defecting to the opposition.

This is particularly worrying since Mayuge in particular and Busoga generally has been a stronghold for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for decades.

Hajji Musa Sadiq Lukandwa, who witnessed the drama, is calling for urgent action to prevent the party’s fragmentation.

He works as a Special Presidential Assistant in charge of National mobilization President’s Office.

He is currently the national chairperson of Interfaith and Civil Society for Peace and development handling the Busoga meetings.

During a dinner at Buyemba, the visibly disturbed Hajji Lukandwa tasked the NRM leadership and stakeholders to organize a peace and reconciliation conference, which would be moderated by neutral eminent persons.

Analysts say the Mayuge drama is just a small reflection of the larger political games being played in the Busoga region.

The region’s history of political rivalry and competition has also led to a sense of disunity and fragmentation.

According to commentators, the fight for supremacy and recognition is a constant ugly theme, with various groups vying for power and influence.

This struggle for dominance has led to infighting among National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders, which may have contributed to the party’s losses in the 2021 elections.

This notwithstanding the fact that some party leaders and local government executives have cited unfulfilled promises and infighting among NRM bigwigs as reasons for the electorate’s dissatisfaction.

To address these issues, there have been efforts to promote unity and reconciliation through prayers and fasting. In the past, leaders from different religious denominations have come together to pray for peace and prosperity in the region.

Overall, the Friday drama is just one example of the complex web of political rivalries and power struggles in Busoga.

Addressing these underlying issues will be crucial to promoting unity and stability in the region.

Hajji Lukandwa’s proposal is a step in the right direction, as it acknowledges the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. His plan to use the Mayuge peace efforts as a pilot project is a strategic move.

By testing the political waters in a smaller setting, peace and conflict resolution experts hope that Lukandwa can identify potential issues, refine his approach, and make data-driven decisions before scaling up the project nationwide.

Mayuge district has been plagued by rivalries and factions since its creation in 2000.

The existence of two bitter factions, labeled as the “Americans” and the “Talibans,” is a striking example of the deep-seated divisions within the district.

This factionalism, which emerged in the early 2000s, was reportedly inspired by the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

The rivalry between the two groups has been fueled by competing interests, personalities, and ideologies, leading to a fractured political landscape in Mayuge.

The prolonged factionalism in Mayuge has had far-reaching consequences, since infighting and power struggles have hindered the district’s development, as resources and attention are diverted away from critical issues.

The rivalry has created divisions within communities, making it challenging to build consensus and address common challenges.

The constant bickering and backstabbing have eroded trust among leaders, making it difficult to forge alliances and collaborate on key initiatives.

To overcome its fractured past, experts say Mayuge district needs sustained efforts to promote unity, inclusivity, and collective problem-solving.

Commentators now demand that leaders must demonstrate a genuine commitment to unity and reconciliation, putting aside personal interests and rivalries and that grassroots engagement and participation are crucial in building trust and fostering a sense of ownership among community members.