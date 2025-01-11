The President of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud together with the President of Kenya, H.E William Ruto and the President of Burundi, H.E Èvariste Ndayishimiye have today returned to their respective countries after attending the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The summit has been running from 9th January to 11th January, 2025 at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Kampala.

At Entebbe International Airport, the Presidents were seen off by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Uganda’s Ambassador to Sudan, H.E Dr Yahya Ssemuddu, the Director Human Resource Management, Air Force, Brig. Gen. Richard Rubongoya, Uganda Police’s CP Jamal Basalirwa and Mr. Hillary Bisanga, Director Human Resource Management, Uganda Prisons Service.