Centenary Bank, a prominent financial institution in Uganda, has reaffirmed its position as the platinum sponsor for the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run. This renewal of support was revealed at the official event launch at St. Francis Hospital, Nsambya, where key details about the upcoming run were unveiled.

The focus for this year’s fundraising efforts will be on advancing the construction of two specialized bunkers to accommodate LINAC cancer treatment machines at the Rotary Cancer Centre. This initiative is pivotal in improving cancer care accessibility within Uganda.

At the launch, Rotary International President, Stephanie Urchick, commended the steadfast commitment of the Rotary movement in Uganda to combating cancer. She emphasized the global importance of addressing the disease and praised Uganda’s Rotarians for making it a top priority. “Cancer is a significant health challenge globally, and the dedication shown by Rotarians in Uganda is truly inspiring,” Urchick said.

She also highlighted the Rotary Cancer Centre’s mission to provide life-saving care to those who cannot afford treatment abroad, underscoring the collective impact of the project. Reflecting on its 13-year journey, she encouraged the continued collective efforts to bring the center to fruition.

Beatrice Lugalambi, Centenary Bank’s General Manager of Corporate Communications and Marketing, expressed pride in the bank’s enduring partnership with the Rotary movement. “We are delighted to once again support the Rotary Cancer Run. Centenary Bank’s involvement underscores our long-standing commitment to the development and well-being of communities in Uganda,” Lugalambi stated. Since the inception of the event, Centenary Bank has contributed over 3 billion Ugandan shillings to the cause, reinforcing its dedication to making a meaningful difference.

“Our partnership aligns with our mission to enhance the lives of Ugandans,” she added.

According to the Uganda Cancer Society, only a small fraction of the 33,000 to 34,000 new cancer cases diagnosed annually in Uganda receive early treatment at the Uganda Cancer Institute. Lugalambi stressed the importance of continued collective action to address this gap. “Building on the momentum from the past 13 years, we must ramp up our efforts to tackle cancer effectively,” she noted.

As part of its ongoing commitment, Centenary Bank has pledged 500 million Ugandan shillings to support cancer care for the 2025 event. In line with its Corporate Social Investment strategy, the bank annually allocates 2% of its net profit to initiatives in health, education, and environmental sustainability across the country.

Rita Balaka, Chairperson of the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run, announced that this year’s event will take place over two days, August 30th and 31st, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. This marks a return to the iconic venue after the event was temporarily moved to UMA Grounds in 2024 for renovations at Kololo.

Participants can conveniently purchase their race kits via Centenary Bank’s Cente Visa or Cente Mastercard and pick them up at any of the bank’s branches nationwide.