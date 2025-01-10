The Ministry of Works and Transport has provided a comprehensive guide to the transfer of motor vehicle ownership in Uganda. The guide emphasizes strict adherence to procedures, documentation, and fees to ensure transparency and efficiency in the process.

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the ministry outlined key steps for transferring ownership, specifying the roles of both the current owner (transferor) and the new owner (transferee).

Both the transferor and transferee must sign the application forms.

Valid identification documents are required, including National IDs for Ugandans, passports, and visas for foreigners, and Refugee IDs for refugees.

Applications must be submitted personally by either the transferor or transferee. Just so you know, submissions through third parties are prohibited.

Transfer Fees:

Motor cars and dual-purpose vehicles: Shs84,000

Motorcycles: Shs74,000

Commercial vehicles, trailers, tractors, and engineering plants: Shs104,000.

Special Cases

If the transferor is unavailable, a court order directing the transfer must be submitted to the Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) offices.

This court order must be certified by the MVR office.

Additional Documents:

A completed and signed TR Form III.

A verification report confirming the vehicle’s particulars.

Clear identification of the applicant.

For company transfers, a photocopy of the transferee company’s certificate of incorporation.

The ministry emphasized the importance of compliance with these guidelines to prevent fraudulent transactions and ensure a seamless transfer process.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Works and Transport’s broader efforts to streamline vehicle registration processes and promote transparency within Uganda’s transportation sector.

Vehicle owners and prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the Motor Vehicle Registration offices for further assistance or inquiries.