Gun-wielding Boda Boda cyclists have been named as being among causes of insecurity in Kampala City and Metropolitan areas. The revelation was made during a security meeting convened at Kyambogo University by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) 1ST Infantry Division on Wednesday. The meeting brought together security gurus drawn from Uganda Police Force (UPF), Nakawa Division Security officers, Resident City Commissioners (RCC), Reserve Force Commanders and Local leaders among others.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Mugerwa, UPDF 1st Division Commander, told participants at the meeting to put intelligence gathering as a priority in curbing waves of insecurity in the community. He said security personnel alone can’t guarantee security of Ugandans without the collaboration of members of the general public.

“Criminals don’t come from the moon, as they belong to the community, which is why you should sensitize the community to profile these criminals and report them to police or the UPDF for an immediate action”, he said.

He called upon security officers present at the meeting to prioritize what he termed as; “Intelligence Led Security Operations”, adding that with support from the civilian population, the criminals’ days shall be numbered.

Col. David Karuhanga, Nakawa Division Operation Wealth Creation Coordinator and Commander of the Reserves Forces, said security threats in Nakawa Division have been brought under control because of the collaboration between security forces and the general population.

“We have brought security threats under control because we are visible on the ground” he said.

Other security threats observed were those of manchette wielding gangs who rob residents during the night and make off with the victim’s property or money.

Mr. Mangeni Edrine Banesa, Nakawa Division Deputy RCC, said in collaboration with the population and police, most of these criminals have been apprehended and arraigned before courts of law.

He also cited land grabbing as another form of insecurity in the city, and reminded those present at the meeting that Nakawa Division is at the forefront in fighting illegal land evictions.

Maj. Charles Kabona, the UPDF 1ST Division Public Relations Officer, told Journalists that; the meeting is part of UPDF Barazas to share security related information and challenges.

“This is the second security meeting. The first security meeting took place in Naguru in Kampala and we shall continue to hold similar meetings in future because security is the backbone of economic development”, he said.