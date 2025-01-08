Kampala 8th January 2025- Roke Telkom, a home-grown telecommunications and cloud solutions provider has today announced its partnership with the Black Pirates Rugby Club with over Ushs. 450 million Uganda shillings sponsorship for the Club, ahead of the upcoming Rugby season.

This sponsorship aims to promote the growth and development of the sport among Uganda’s youth.

The announcement was made by Roke Telkom’s Commercial Manager, Anthony Tenywa at the Telkom commercial offices, Guardian Georgia Building where he expressed his confidence in the and pledged the company’s support towards the game, while showcasing the importance of partnership.

“I am pleased to announce that Roke Telkom is committing 450 million Uganda shillings to the mighty Black Pirates Rugby Club as part of our support for the growth of rugby talent among Uganda’s youth. This sponsorship will also enable us as Roke to spread our footprint in the sectors like sports that we hold dear to our hearts,” Tenywa said at the handover ceremony.

Marvin Odongo, the Pirates Rugby Club Head Coach applauded Roke Telkom for choosing to join the Pirates family.

He remarked, “We are thrilled to have you join the Pirates family, not just as business associates, but as fellow visionaries who share a passion for excellence. Your faith in us means the world, and we are committed to working tirelessly to surpass your expectations. Together, let us create a truly exceptional experience”.

Daniel Canowira, Pirates Rugby Club Chairperson, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Roke Telkom Uganda, hailing the new sponsorship as a groundbreaking development that will revolutionize the team’s performance and elevate the sport of rugby in Uganda.

“For us, this sponsorship represents a major milestone. Being associated with a brand like Roke Telkom fuels our passion, accelerates our growth, and encourages us to become beacons of excellence in our sport”.

Roke Telkom has been at the forefront of supporting the rugby game in Uganda. In the past, the telecommunications company sponsored Rugby Sevens in 2016 and 2019.