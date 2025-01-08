In a groundbreaking event, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, hosted a meeting with Basoga public officers at his official palace in Igenge Hills, Bugembe Town Council, Jinja City.

The meeting, first of its kind in many years, which took place on Friday, January 3, 2025, was also attended by the RCC/ RDCs, their deputies, and other senior government officials.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Aggrey David Kibenge, who doubles as Coordinator of the Busoga Public Officers Forum (BPF), in a speech on behalf of his colleagues, said the meeting was a momentous occasion that marked a new chapter in the relationship between the Kyabazinga and Basoga public officers.

“…the Royal Wedding of November 17, 2023, was a turning point for us, and we want to build on that momentum…,” Kibenge said.

Beaming with joy, Kibenge quotes a line from celebrated American poet, author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou who said, “People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel” to explain how people in Busoga and in diaspora felt when the Royal Wedding almost put the whole country at a standstill.

Kibenge, who belongs to the (mwise igaga clan) praised the Kyabazinga for his vision and leadership, saying, in HRH Gabula Nadiope IV, and his charismatic team, Busoga does not only boast of only a Titular/Cultural Head but also of an accomplished academic, economist, and independent thinker.

He also acknowledged Kyabazinga’s commitment to socio-economic development, saying, “We recognize the strategic role that Public Officers can play in accelerating Busoga’s emancipation and development.”

Kibenge also highlighted the widespread agreement on key development priorities across various levels, including the Government of Uganda, OBB, and initiatives like the Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD) and its Busoga Development Agenda (BDA).

Other notable initiatives include the Busoga Health Initiative (BHI), Busoga Education Initiative (BEI), and efforts by Development Partners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)

These initiatives, he said, demonstrate a unified commitment to addressing pressing development challenges.

Kibenge acknowledged the formulators and sponsors of these initiatives, assuring them that the focus will be on supporting and scaling up existing successful interventions rather than duplicating efforts.

“…we pledge to support ongoing interventions, scale up those that have worked or are working well and together share perspectives that are informed by our varied expertise, experience and resources that we may possess due to our privileged positions…” Kibenge said in his five-page written speech.

By sharing diverse perspectives and expertise, stakeholders aim to drive meaningful progress in Busoga’s development.

The meeting was an opportunity for Kyabazinga to share his vision for Busoga’s development and to encourage public officers to support his efforts.

Constantly referring to the 36-year-old Kyabazinga (born on 1st November,1988) as ‘Baba’ or ‘Iseife’ which means father, Kibenge who hails from NamboteNamutumba (Busiki) underscored the importance of collaboration.

“…we plan to establish a governance structure that handles and follows through on all matters of our Forum, we are committed to rallying our people in an inclusive and non-partisan way – being defined simply as Pro-Busoga and Pro-Uganda…”

The event was also an opportunity to recognize the achievements of Basoga public officers, including Hajjat Sharifa Buzeki and the Bufula-born Benon Moses Kigenyi, who were recently appointed to senior positions as Director and Deputy Director respectively at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Both Hajjat Sharifa Buzeki and Benon Moses Kigenyi have already assumed duties officially after a colourful swearing in ceremony held at the KCCA City Hall.

As the meeting came to a close, Kibenge thanked Kyabazinga, who was flanked by the Queen HRH Jovia Mutesi, plus other top kingdom officials for hosting the event and expressed his optimism for the future.

“…we are proud to be part of this historic moment, and we look forward to working together to build a brighter future for Busoga and Uganda…,”he appreciated.

The meeting between Basoga senior civil servants and the Kyabazinga, HRH William Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula IV, has been widely welcomed as a positive step towards fostering cooperation and growth in the region. This gathering is seen as a significant gesture aimed at strengthening ties and promoting development in Busoga.

The Kyabazinga, HRH William Wilberforce K. Nadiope Gabula IV, who is the reigning monarch of Busoga, has been proactive in engaging with various stakeholders to drive growth and development in the kingdom.

Previously, he met with President Yoweri Museveni to discuss key issues related to Busoga’s development, demonstrating his commitment to the region’s progress.

Commentators say the meeting with senior civil servants is expected to further cement cooperation and facilitate the implementation of development projects in Busoga with a population of close to 4.5 million people.

“…we believe that by bringing together key stakeholders, our Kyabazinga is helping to create a conducive environment for growth and development in the region…”, remarked a number of civil servants who talked to this website.

Overall, the meeting is a positive step towards achieving Kyabazinga’s vision for Busoga’s development, and it has been welcomed by many as a significant gesture towards fostering cooperation and growth.

The traditional Busoga sub region comprises the following districts and a city: Bugiri, Bugweri, Buyende, Iganga, Jinja, Jinja City, Kaliro, Kamuli, Luuka, Namayingo and Namutumba.