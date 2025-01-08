Under President Museveni’s leadership, the NRM government is making every effort to fulfil the NRM’s manifesto agender of moving Ugandans out of poverty and into a money economy.

The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, met with Residents of Buyende Town Council at Nakabira Cope Centre Primary School in Buyende District to engage with the locals regarding the effectiveness of government programs like PDM, Emyooga, and other social services to ensure that government programs are effectively implemented on the ground.

“I bring you greetings from the fountain of honour, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, I congratulate you all upon reaching the New Year 2025, and we thank the almighty God for that.”

As everyone knows, President Museveni is constantly on the ground evaluating the performance of the PDM, Emyooga, and all government social services. He will soon be joining us in Busoga for the same purpose.

She said, “I can not just sit in an office when my boss is on the ground; we have to work together to make sure that poverty is no more in the country.”

“These programs are for all Ugandans, not just President Museveni. As such, it is everyone’s duty to ensure that we achieve success by eradicating poverty in our communities. Enroll in these programs, earn money, spend it on personal growth, and use it to escape poverty rather than spending it on unnecessary items,” minister said.

She highlighted the importance of monitoring government programs to eradicate poverty, which she described as a major obstacle to development. She warned that poverty could lead to people being isolated by the community and live a miserable. She also mentioned that each household should receive one million shillings from the PDM, and assured the community that the funds are still available.

Minister Babalanda pledged to assist the members in their respective SACCOs and support their projects in addition to the PDM Money that the government distributes to families.

“I will be providing various families with chicks, start-up feeds, and free medical care for these chicks whenever they need it. The goal of everything we are doing is to end the curse of poverty,” the minister said.

Some areas of the Buyende district are still struggling with power, but the minister gave the locals hope that this will change.

“I spoke with the concerned officials in Ministry of Energy when I realized this problem, and all areas will have power very soon. I will also create atentative alternative by providing solar panels to every trading centre as we wait for power to come so that the evening markets can move on, we make money day and night since we are on the gander of fighting poverty,” she stated.

In order to ensure that every village has access to clean and safe water, a good road system throughout the district, adequate school facilities, and health care, the Minister pledges to collaborate with the relevant Ministries and departments so that every challenge gets a solution.

Major Betty Akello Otekat, the RDC of Buyende District, noted that the third phase of the PDM is currently being disbursed and encouraged the Buyende community to support government programs and avoid corruption in her speech.

She also cautioned the public against corruption: “Buyende district advertised government job opportunities, but no one should ask for money to get a job.”

She urged the community to remain vigilant about security matters.

The event was also attended by RDCs, Local leaders, among other officials.