Addressing the media on Monday at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Onyango revealed that the joint security team resolved that artists will now be limited to moving with a maximum of five people, including essential personnel such as the DJ, manager, secretary, treasurer, and one security guard.

Onyango emphasized that any artist found moving with more than five people will face arrest and their entourage will be dispersed. “This measure is to avoid unnecessary crowding and maintain security control. We believe five essential personnel are sufficient to support an artist’s engagements,” Onyango stated.

Addressing concerns of favouritism or bias, Onyango refuted allegations that the police were selectively enforcing the law. This follows claims by some artists that certain individuals receive preferential treatment. “The police are neutral and serve everyone equally, regardless of their status or popularity. If you have an issue, report it. We cannot act on incidents that are not reported,” Onyango clarified.

He cited recent incidents involving artists Pallaso and Alien Skin to illustrate the impartiality of police operations. “Pallaso was attacked but did not report the matter. We are still waiting for him to file his case in Buloba or Wakiso. On the other hand, Alien Skin reported his attack and the police took appropriate action,” he said.

Onyango dismissed rumors suggesting favoritism towards Alien Skin. “Alien Skin was arrested and taken to Luzira prison. If we were siding with him, would we have done that? He faced the law like any other citizen,” Onyango added.

Meanwhile, the police urged all artists to cooperate and report any incidents they face, assuring them of fair and professional handling of their cases. “Whether it’s Pallaso, Alien Skin, Fik Gaza, or anyone else, the Police are here to serve and protect without discrimination,” Onyango said.