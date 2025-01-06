The State Minister of Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals), Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro has urged student leaders to be ambassadors of Patriotism in their respective higher institutions of learning by inspiring others to follow their footsteps.

Hon. Nyamutoro was today speaking at the official opening ceremony of a two- week Patriotism training program of Student leaders from different higher institutions of learning across the country being held at Nkumba University. The training brought together over 800 student leaders.

She represented the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among.

Hon. Nyamutoro emphasized that as student leaders, they should be proud of their Ugandan heritage.

“I’m delighted to see a group of young people being trained to passionately show love to their country. Uganda is all that we have, you could change everything that you want in your life but being a Ugandan is something we should not take for granted,”she noted.

Hon. Nyamutoro recognised the purpose of patriotism being instilled in the youths, urging that it fosters a sense of unity and responsibility among young Ugandans.

“Amidst all of you are future leaders, I therefore encourage you to utilise this opportunity maximumly and go back and impact many other young people out there. ”

The training, which commenced on January 3, 2025, aims to equip student leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to become informed and patriotic leaders.

It is part of the National Secretariat For Patriotism Corps (NSPC)’s efforts to promote patriotism and national unity within the country.

The training emphasizes the importance of civic responsibility and encourages young leaders to actively participate in building a better future for Uganda.