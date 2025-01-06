The Special Presidential Assistant- Press & Mobilization and Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda has advised the leaders in Busoga such as Members of Parliament to stop requesting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to construct roads in the sub-region, explaining that the government has already passed funds for the construction works of most roads in the sub-region.

According to Haji Kirunda, the only obstacle barring the government from kicking-off the various road projects is the unfavorable compensation demands from the affected persons.

“You should instead go to our people in the affected villages , sensitize, convince and change their mindset so that they ask for fair compensation in order for the construction works to kick off. Even if it means reducing the size of the road, it should be done so that the works begin,” he informed the leaders.

Haji Kirunda made the remarks on Sunday 5th January, 2025 during a thanksgiving ceremony held at the home of Mzee Haruna Ntuyo in Budondo, Jinja City. Mzee Ntuyo is one of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) historicals in Jinja.

The issue of delayed road construction works in the area due to delayed compensation was raised by the Jinja Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr. Richard Gulume.

Haji Kirunda revealed that the government has already availed funds for the Jinja to Mbulamuti road, Luuka to Kamuli road, but the works have been delayed due to high compensation demands from the affected persons.

“The issue of poor roads in some parts of Busoga has been raised for years but to no avail to be worked on due to the poor mindset among our people. The money they are asking for collectively is almost more than the actual funds required for the construction works. In some cases, when they realized that the particular roads were under review for construction, some people set up projects including houses in the would be affected areas so that they can also benefit from the compensation,” he noted.

“Other parts of the country have benefited from the government’s infrastructure development like the roads because the affected people accepted the road works to take place with the government giving them a fair compensation or no compensation, all they cared for were the tarmacked roads. Those roads support the community but not individuals.”

Haji Kirunda further pledged that he will engage the responsible stakeholders such as the Minister of Works and Transport,Gen. Katumba wamala to forge a way forward as far as the issue is concerned.

He also confirmed that President Museveni will again stand for Presidency in the 2026 general elections.

“H.E the President has all the qualifications required for any Ugandan to stand for Presidency. He is coming back in 2026 and the majority of Ugandans still believe in him, ”he assured.

He also urged the Members of Parliament in Busoga to work as a team and in unity to achieve the much desired development in the sub-region.

“Busoga sub region has 44 MPs. Out of these, only 4 come from the opposition which means those who subscribe to the NRM have a higher voice in whatever decision the caucus takes. So when it comes to the development agenda of Busoga, the legislators should work in unison for the common good of the sub-region,” he noted.

On the other hand, Haji Kirunda urged the residents of Budondo to raise the flag of Busoga again, by re-establishing the area as Uganda’s food basket like it was the case back in the 1970s and early 1990s.

“In the past, Busoga, specifically Budondo, was known as a food basket for our country. Most of the horticulture products that were sold in Kampala and other parts of the country were from Budondo. Now people in that area are no longer so active in that horticulture sector yet the market is now there even on an international level,” he said.

Additionally, Haji Kirunda assured the residents of Budondo that he was going to engage the President to see how they can be empowered to revitalize the profitable agricultural sector in the area.

“Your land is very fertile and good for horticulture. I will also ask Mzee to see how he can help you to add value to your horticultural products so that you are able to access the international market.”

Furthermore, Haji Kirunda commended Mzee Ntuyo for being loyal, dependable and reliable when it comes to the issues of the NRM.

“He is among the old surviving NRM cadres we have now in Jinja,” he said.

On behalf of the President, Haji Kirunda offered a contribution of Shs10m and 100 bags of cement toward the completion of the construction works of the Muslim Offices in Jinja Northern Division.

The Commissioner in-charge of Kampala Metropolitan Area at the RDC Secretariat, Hon. Fredrick Mbagadhi Nkayi requested the people of Busoga to take advantage of the government poverty alleviation programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) in order to fight poverty and improve their livelihoods.

Mr. Gulume appealed to the people of Busoga to support their own and work with them in developing their area.

“We should work together if we want to transform Busoga,” he said.

Mzee Ntuyo thanked Haji Kirunda for their good working relationship and for being a good friend.

The event was also attended by Mr. Majidu Dhikusooka, the RDC for Pallisa District, Mr. Hamis Kiganira, the Deputy RCC- Jinja Northern Division, Mr. Paul Isingoma, the Assistant RCC-Jinja Northern Division, Mr. Ibanda Mugabi, the Assistant RDC- Bugiri, among others.