Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi, the MP for Butambala, has expressed deep concern over the growing challenges faced by Uganda’s youthful population, particularly in areas of employment, education, and skills development.

In an interview with NBSTV, Hon. Kivumbi shared his thoughts on the nation’s demographic trends, which have raised alarms about the future well-being of the youth.

According to the final report of Uganda’s National Population and Housing Census from December 2021, the country’s population stands at 45 million, with nearly half—around 22.75 million people—being under the age of 18. Among the adult population, those aged between 18 and 30 account for over 10.7 million, or 51% of the total adult population. However, these young people face an unemployment crisis, with more than 5 million youth aged 15 and above reported to be neither in education, training, nor employment.

The census also highlighted troubling figures about the employment situation in Uganda, where 42.6% of those aged 15 to 24 are categorized as “NEET” (Not in Education, Employment, or Training), and only 22% of this group are engaged in both education and employment. Alarmingly, the unemployment rate for youth stands at 12.6%, with over 1 million young people without opportunities for gainful employment. These statistics underline the need for urgent intervention, with many questioning whether the government’s planned creation of 884,000 jobs by 2029 will be enough to address this mounting crisis.

Hon. Kivumbi, who has been closely following this issue, explained that one of the root causes of the unemployment crisis is the high rate of school dropouts in Uganda. He pointed out that millions of children begin their education journey in primary school, but only a fraction of them finish tertiary education. “At the primary level alone, we lose an average of 607,000 children every year who drop out before completing their education,” he remarked. As a result, these young people often grow up without the skills or qualifications necessary to enter the workforce.

Furthermore, Hon. Kivumbi identified structural issues in Uganda’s economy as significant contributors to the high levels of youth unemployment. He emphasized the country’s dependence on imports and the lack of local value addition in industries. “Most of our industries export raw materials rather than adding value to them,” he explained. This reliance on imported raw materials limits opportunities for job creation in industrial sectors and constrains the country’s economic growth.

Kivumbi also pointed to the government’s borrowing practices, arguing that much of the borrowed money is being spent on defense, wages, and recurrent expenditures, instead of investing in sectors that could generate long-term employment opportunities.

He expressed concern that the government’s competition with the private sector for borrowed capital does little to stimulate industrial growth or create jobs.

The long-term solution, according to Hon. Kivumbi, lies in focusing on value addition and industrialization. He advocates for the development of industries that can process raw materials locally, rather than relying on exports of unprocessed goods.

“We need to focus on import substitution and export-led growth,” he said, emphasizing the importance of creating industries that can generate employment for Uganda’s youth. He also called for government policies that support the private sector’s growth, suggesting that the government should focus on creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive rather than competing with them for market share.

Additionally, Hon. Kivumbi stressed the importance of reforming the country’s educational and vocational training systems. He believes that relying solely on traditional education is insufficient, and that there should be greater emphasis on skills development and vocational training to better prepare the youth for the modern workforce.

As Uganda’s youth population continues to grow, Hon. Kivumbi’s call for urgent action resonates more than ever. Addressing the nation’s unemployment crisis requires comprehensive, long-term solutions that include industrialization, value addition, and better skills training. Whether the government will take decisive action to implement these changes remains uncertain, but the clock is ticking. The time for urgent action is now, as Uganda’s youth await solutions to the challenges they face.