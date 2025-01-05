The final copy of the 2024 census report is out. It’s a 351 pages report whose contents have duly been authenticated by UBOS Executive Director Dr Chris Mukiza and governing Board Chairman Dr. Albert Byamugisha.

The report captures many things and economic development indicators including the proportion of the country’s 46m people population that lives and works in Kampala and other Cities. As of census night in May 2024, a total of 5,547,645 people lived or worked in Kampala and the country’s other 10 cities.

Of the 5.5m people relying on these 11 Cities to thrive, 2.5m directly depend on Kampala (living and working their during day time) and 176,994 thrive on the tourism City of Fort Portal, which actually has the lowest day time population among all Uganda’s Cities.

The others rank as follows: Arua 440,540; Gulu 323,888; Hoima 190,075; Jinja 363,134; Kampala 2,503,174; Lira 304,057; Masaka 328,485; Mbale 371,626; Mbarara 324,974 and Soroti 220,698.