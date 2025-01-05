The final report for the 2024 census exercise is out and it shows general improvement in the quality of life majority Ugandans are living.

The country roughly has 46m people of whom 44.4m live in well designated households (technically categorised as the household population) and another 1.6m are categorised to be the non-household population.

This latter category refers to people who reside in establishments like hotels. The same category comprises of others who were enumerated from the streets like street children, employment camps, diplomatic residences and others in transit (who where basically enumerated as travellers in buses etc).

In total, Uganda has 10.7m households, which the report defines as a group of people who live and eat together. The average size of the Ugandan household is established to be comprising of 4.2 persons compared to 2014 when it was 4.7 per household. And briefly, this is how it has evolved over decades: 4.7 during the 1969 census and 4.8 in 1991.

When it comes to how decently and how well members of these households (the 44.4m people) live, the report shows that 69% of the 10.7m households reported to have their members or occupants owning at least one pair of shoes and more.

The same 69% of households confirmed having each and everyone of their members or inhabitants having at least 2 sets of clothing and more. This indicates improvement in ordinary Ugandans’ quality of life inspite of all the other challenges.

UBOS census enumerators obtained this information through putting specific questions to households’ heads and members during the actual census exercise.