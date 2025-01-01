Coffee thieves in villages will now have to rethink their strategy and find other ways of earning money, as government has announced new measures to combat the growing problem of coffee theft in rural areas.

In a bold move aimed at protecting Uganda’s coffee industry, President Yoweri Museveni announced plans to deploy the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to safeguard the country’s coffee farmers during his annual end-of-year address.

This decision comes in response to increasing reports of organized thefts targeting coffee crops, which have undermined both the livelihoods of farmers and the nation’s agricultural exports.

Museveni acknowledged that coffee theft had become a serious issue, particularly in remote villages where farmers often struggle with limited security. “Farmers work tirelessly to grow this valuable crop, only to have it stolen under cover of darkness,” he said, adding that such actions deny farmers the rightful benefits of their hard work. The president emphasized the importance of the coffee sector as one of Uganda’s main sources of foreign exchange, and warned that allowing thieves to undermine it would have far-reaching consequences for the economy.

The involvement of the UPDF was suggested after the president received a report from a senior military officer who had observed the increasing threats facing coffee farmers during a field exercise at the National Defence College in Njeru. Museveni called for greater military involvement to address the growing threat, stating that “We cannot allow these criminals to continue destroying our agricultural wealth.”

In his address, Museveni also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between local government officials, law enforcement, and communities to curb coffee theft. “Why are the youth being drawn into this crime? Why don’t we channel their energy into productive activities like farming, instead of letting them engage in theft?” he questioned, urging local authorities to find more effective ways to engage and guide young people away from illegal activities.

The government’s new approach comes at a critical time for Uganda’s coffee industry. In recent years, Uganda has seen a surge in coffee exports, with production reaching record levels. However, with the increased demand for coffee, criminal networks have targeted coffee-growing areas to exploit the opportunity for easy profits. These thefts, often conducted under the cover of night, not only disrupt the livelihoods of small-scale farmers but also threaten the overall quality of Uganda’s coffee. Harvesting coffee prematurely and improperly damages the beans, which affects their flavor and marketability, a concern raised by local industry experts.

Local District Commissioners (RDCs) have been called upon to take more active roles in combating coffee theft. The government is pushing for the activation of neighborhood security initiatives and for the establishment of vigilante groups within communities to help protect farmers. In a stark warning, Museveni declared that those caught stealing coffee would face severe consequences, with the military now on standby to ensure enforcement.

The initiative also coincides with the recent passing of the National Coffee Amendment Act 2024, which grants additional powers to local authorities and the Ministry of Agriculture to protect coffee growers. The law is seen as a direct response to the challenges facing the sector, including the rise in theft and the exploitation of farmers by middlemen who buy stolen coffee beans at lower prices.

The new measures are being met with mixed reactions. While many coffee farmers welcome the government’s intervention, some fear the heavy-handed approach might lead to unintended consequences. Critics argue that relying too heavily on military involvement could lead to abuses and may overlook the root causes of coffee theft, such as poverty and lack of education. Some have suggested that a more sustainable solution would involve creating more opportunities for youth in rural areas to engage in legitimate work, such as improving farming techniques or setting up local coffee processing plants.

In response, Museveni emphasized that the solution must be multifaceted, focusing not only on security but also on empowering farmers and offering better economic opportunities. “We cannot just arrest our way out of this problem,” he said. “We need to offer the youth an alternative, a way out of poverty through meaningful employment and investment in agriculture.”

As the government intensifies its efforts to safeguard Uganda’s coffee industry, coffee thieves will undoubtedly have to reconsider their methods. Whether through increased military presence or community-led initiatives, the country is sending a clear message that it will no longer tolerate the destruction of its valuable coffee sector. For the farmers, the hope is that these measures will lead to greater security and a more prosperous future for Uganda’s coffee industry.