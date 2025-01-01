The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has urged all Ugandans, in a special way, the people of Busoga and Budiope West constituency to embrace love and unity as they enter the new year of 2025.

While addressing the leaders of the Seventh-day Adventist church at her home in Kalogoyi B- Nkondo sub-county, Buyende district.

Minister Babalanda emphasized that this year we should put emphasis on prosperity and progress, with a focus on poverty eradication through government programs like Parish Development Model (PDM), and Emyooga, aimed at fostering wealth and development.

Babalanda acknowledged that poverty is a major challenge that needs to be tackled, stating that it threatens individuals and communities. She encouraged the people to dedicate themselves to hard work to succeed in 2025.

The Minister also wished President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the First Lady Janet Museveni a prosperous new year.

“I wish His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the dear First Lady, Colleague Ministers, the Rt. Hon. Speaker and entire Parliament and all Ugandans a peaceful, joyous and prosperous 2025,”she said.

She expressed gratitude to God for protecting the people of Busoga Community and all Ugandans. Minister highlighted that regardless of political differences, we are people of the same blood, brothers and sisters. Therefore, people should not engage in conflict over temporary political matters. She called for unity and stressed that politics is a part of life, not a reason to divide our communities.

“Thank you, Almighty God, for seeing us through, and may your presence take centre stage in our lives, families and communities. I wish you all a successful and peaceful 2025!”