The Wait is Over!

It’s that time of the year again! I’m excited to unveil the highly anticipated Bebe Cool List 2024.

As is the tradition every year-end, I’m recognizing the musicians who- in my opinion- have stood out from the rest and made significant contributions to the music industry in 2024.

Let’s get straight to it! Here’s the Bebe Cool List 2024:

Elijah Kitaka- Dawa

Swangz Avenue has struck gold with Elijah Kitaka, a talented male artist poised to conquer Africa and beyond. His voice is unmistakable, his style is on point, and his relatability to the youth is undeniable.

As an individual, Kitaka’s character is impressive, and I’m confident it will serve as a solid foundation for his career. In the music industry, character can make or break an artist.

Congratulations, Kitaka!

You’ve earned a well-deserved spot on the Bebe Cool list 2024!

Azawi- Masavu

Azawi is a force to be reckoned with! For the third consecutive year, this talented and resilient, tiny but strong artist has delivered a massive hit in Uganda.

Kudos to Swangz Avenue for nurturing her talent and to Azawi herself for consistently serving her fans with great music. While fashion may not be her strong suit, her musical prowess more than makes up for it. Congratulations, Azawi!

Piece Of Advice; Stay away from political statements unless you have plans to drop music and join politics.

Otherwise, I’m the best example. The luggage to carry is extremely overweight that it will require your physical, mental and financial ‘individual’ strength to survive and stay in the industry when you have your fans splitting into two. Just for just.

D Star (Ozambe), Mudra

D Star (Ozambe) and Mudra’s strategic collaboration leveraged TikTok’s vast reach, transforming their challenge into a viral sensation. “Ozambe” became a massive hit in East Africa, demonstrating how catchy sounds and engaging skits can evolve into chart-topping songs.

The success of this challenge is, in part, attributed to the charismatic “big eyes lady” who helped amplify its reach. This innovative approach inspires countless young creatives in Uganda and Africa, showcasing the potential for social media to launch careers when combined with dedication, discipline, and focus.

I’m happy that this boy’s life in 2024 is better than before he did Ozambe.

Kapeeke- Swiriri, Shu

I’m pleased to introduce Kapeeke, a fresh face on the Bebe Cool list. Although I’m not familiar with his background, his music has undoubtedly made an impact. His songs “Swiriri” and “Shu” have resonated with listeners, showcasing his talent despite possible similarities in instrumentation.

Kapeeke’s strong online presence, bolstered by his fashion and dance clips, has also contributed to his success. As a newcomer to the Bebe Cool list, I extend my best wishes for a promising year ahead.

Acidic Vokoz

Acidic Vokoz makes a notable appearance on this list, despite my struggle to pinpoint a specific standout song. Interestingly, his impressive fan engagement and packed performances, including a filled Cricket Oval Lugogo, suggest a broader appeal. His audience stretches beyond Busoga Kingdom, with fans singing along to his music word-for-word.

As one of Uganda’s top 5 booked artists in 2024, Acidic Vokoz earns a well-deserved spot on the Bebe Cool list. To further amplify his reach, I recommend refining his song titles and incorporating catchy, sing-along hooks to captivate a wider audience.

Springs of Life Choir- Lukusuuta

The rise of gospel music in Uganda is a welcome trend, with many gospel songs rivaling their secular counterparts in popularity. Springs of Life Choir’s “Lukusuuta” is a prime example, resonating deeply with Ugandan listeners.

As a strong advocate for gospel music, I’m thrilled to see these artists hold their own against secular musicians. Gospel music reminds us that, regardless of our backgrounds or preferences, we all have moments where we connect with our faith.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe- Toonta

Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s latest release, “Toonta”, has taken the scene by storm, demonstrating unparalleled power and presence on both social media and in church gatherings.

Having witnessed Pastor Bugembe’s captivating performances twice this year, I’m not surprised by his ability to produce a hit song in record time. His unstoppable stage presence has crowds singing along to his songs, a testament to the impact of his ministry.

Congratulations, Pastor Bugembe! Your music is undoubtedly spreading the word of God and touching hearts.

Dokta Brain and Kataleya & Kandle- Nkuwulira

I was initially inclined to exclude “Nkuwulira” by Dokta Brain and Kataleya & Kandle from the list. However, after consulting with industry insiders, I decided to include it.

Now, I’d love to hear from you! What are your thoughts on this song’s inclusion? Share your opinions!

Nandor Love- Kinawoolovu

Nandor Love’s “Kinawoolovu” swept social media and clubs by storm in late November and early December, introducing me to an exciting new talent. I’m a fan of the song and enjoy dancing to it.

Congratulations to Nandor Love on this success! To take her career to the next level, I recommend honing her performance skills, especially with high-energy tracks like “Kinawoolovu”. A captivating and lively show will help her connect with audiences and maintain momentum. Otherwise I don’t like her boring movements and looks because they don’t match the strength of the song which will definitely affect the song’s strength in the long run.

Ava Peace, Dax Vybz- Tabu

Eno tabu yenyini. Ava Peace is undoubtedly a rising star! Her confidence and passion shine through in “Tabu”, making it clear she’s a force to be reckoned with. With Jeff Kiwa guiding her talent, I’m confident this project will soar.

Welcome to the Bebe Cool list, Ava Peace!

Not forgetting Dax Vybz.

Aaronx- Njalwaala

Aaronx’s remarkable journey from a taxi conductor to the Bebe Cool list 2024 is testament to the power of talent and perseverance. His song “Njalwaala” is a masterpiece, embodying the essence of classical music.

While this genre might face challenges in selling out concerts, it excels on streaming platforms. I firmly believe that artists like Aaronx deserve recognition and support, as they pave the way for a new era of music consumption.

Aaronx’s story serves as inspiration, proving that success can come from unexpected places, and that with dedication and passion, anyone can make their mark. Congratulations, Aaronx!

Pretty Banks- Insido

I’m a fan of Pretty Banks’ song – its smooth flow and catchy melody make it effortlessly singable. Sometimes, simplicity is the key to creating music that resonates with listeners. Congratulations, Pretty Banks, on crafting a hit that’s easy on the ears! Though I don’t know the artist by image.

Lil Pazo

Lunabe, you’ve had a massive hit, and I won’t mention the song title, but I urge you to reassess your direction to maximize your success. Now that you’ve gained recognition, make the most of it.

Remember, music has always been challenging, but resorting to vulgarity isn’t necessary for a breakthrough. Congratulations, Pazo!

Be mindful of your approach. Kati kyuusa akatiba, lest you harm your own progress.

Welcome to the Bebe Cool list, Lunabe!

Alien Skin

I’m intrigued by Alien’s phenomenon and would love to spark a discussion among fans. What’s behind his massive appeal? Is it his unique sound, charismatic persona, or thought-provoking lyrics?

Interestingly, his songs rarely receive mainstream airplay on TV, radio, or even in nightclubs, yet every young person seems to know and sing along to his music.

I’m unable to pinpoint a specific hit song in 2024, which is why I’m calling on fans to dissect the “Alien case.”

But congratulations, Alien! Your phenomenon is under review, and the fans will render their verdict. Naye kyona kyoobala, kikola.

David Lutalo, Rema Namakula- Love Commissioner

The collaboration between Rema and David Lutalo, is a masterclass in vocal chemistry. When two talented artists with exceptional voices come together, magic happens.

Rather than analyzing their craft, I’d like to express gratitude for Rema and Lutalo’s consistent contributions to our music industry. Their dedication and passion are truly appreciated!

Joshua Baraka – Dalila, Digii IV

I’m beaming with pride as I acknowledge my nephew, Joshua Baraka’s remarkable progress in music. With two standout tracks, “Dalila” and “Digii IV”, he’s making waves both locally and internationally.

Last year, I encouraged Joshua to explore Afrobeats, and it’s thrilling to see him thrive in this genre. His international appeal is a testament to the power of embracing global sounds.

This highlights a crucial point: Ugandan artists must strive to transcend borders and reach broader audiences. We need to push for global recognition, shedding the “local artist” label and taking our rightful place on the world stage.

Otherwise, I’m tired of Ugandans artists being labeled local artists.

Bebe Cool- Circumference

It’s only fair that we give credit where it’s due. We can all agree that marketing is a very important element for the steady and deliberate growth of the music industry.

Very many songs were dropped this year, and a couple of albums too. But when it came to marketing, it’s only fair that I give myself credit for having pulled off the most disruptive song release of 2024 and before, with Circumference. Quote me well, this song has only been here for a couple of days, and its consumption and engagement has been massive; thanks to the disruptive marketing put into its release.

Musically, it would be too early to gauge how far this song can go, but it’s a really good piece of art, and it’s just beginning to rise. With the video dropping next Wednesday, Jan 8th, I am sold Circumference will be one of the top songs in 2025.

And to imagine it’s just the first release off my Break The Chains Album, Africa and the world should simply brace themselves for the new Bebe Cool this 2025.

Conclusion

As I conclude, I’d like to reiterate that the Bebe Cool list unequivocally condemns and will never promote or condone any form of abuse.

Congratulations to the artists who’ve earned a spot on this year’s list! To those who didn’t make it, please know that it’s not a reflection of your performance, but rather a testament to the exceptional hard work and dedication of your peers.

Keep in mind that this is simply my opinion, and I encourage you, the reader, to form your own. However I do not know the value of your opinion.

Notably, 2024 has been the most underwhelming year for music since the inception of the Bebe Cool List. This assertion is open to discussion, and I implore those who engage in the debate to focus on the music industry’s direction, identifying tangible problems, and proposing constructive solutions, rather than resorting to blame-shifting.

HAPPY 2025!