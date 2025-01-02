Nkuke Trading Center in Masaka District became the epicenter of celebration and political energy as music and fireworks marked the arrival of 2025. Ambassador John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambu, Uganda’s envoy to Algeria and the Maghreb region, orchestrated a night of entertainment with a clear political undertone as he rallies for the Bukoto East parliamentary seat.

The free New Year’s concert was more than just a musical extravaganza—it was a statement. Featuring performances by celebrated artists like John Blaq and Gloria Buggie, alongside local live and brass bands, the event blended cultural pride with an underlying call for community renewal. The brass and jazz music electrified the air, and a trans-night disco kept the momentum high, symbolizing the transformative energy Nsambu promises to bring to Bukoto East.

A highlight of the night came moments before midnight, when Nsambu’s daughter, Sherinah Nsambu, celebrated her 16th birthday live on stage. The brass and jazz bands played jubilant melodies, creating a deeply personal and communal moment. Nsambu and his family’s on-stage celebration with the crowd reinforced his campaign’s central message of unity and shared joy.

At the stroke of midnight, a breathtaking fireworks display lit up the skies, leaving thousands in awe. For the people of Nkuke, located about 20 kilometers from Masaka City, this event was unprecedented, a rare moment of grandeur in the village’s history. The celebrations continued until dawn, with the brass bands and disco uniting revelers in a display of hope and renewal.

Ambassador Nsambu used the occasion to deliver a politically charged speech, emphasizing his commitment to revitalizing Bukoto East.

“This is just the beginning,” Nsambu declared. “Where we left off in 2011 is where we must begin again. My goal is to ensure that the people of Bukoto East experience the same joy and opportunities that others in Kampala and the diaspora enjoy. Our challenge has always been the absence of leadership dedicated to delivering essential services.”

Nsambu’s wife, Susan Nakawuki, a former representative in the East African Legislative Assembly, added her voice to the call for change.

“Bukoto East has been an orphaned constituency,” Nakawuki said. “Honorable Nsambu represents the opportunity to rebuild our community, not through political divisions, but through unity and action. It’s time to make Bukoto East great again.”

The event left a lasting impression on constituents, who not only enjoyed an unforgettable night of music but also received a clear political message. Nsambu’s fusion of entertainment and politics has set a high bar, energizing supporters and signaling his determination to make Bukoto East a beacon of progress and unity in the region.