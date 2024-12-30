President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will tomorrow 31st December, 2024 deliver his end-of-year address to the nation.
This is according to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).
“H.E. Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, will deliver his end-of-year address to the nation on Tuesday, 31st
December 2024, at 8 p.m,” PPU said in a statement today.
“This address will be broadcast live on all radio and television stations, as well as online platforms.”
