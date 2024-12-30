President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today received a special message from H.E. Mohamed Al-Menfi, the President of the Presidential Council of Libya.

The message was delivered by Dr. Khaled Kaim, the Senior Political Advisor to the Libyan President, during a meeting at President Museveni’s country home in Rwakitura.

The discussions between President Museveni and Dr. Kaim also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment and other mutual interests aimed at fostering relations between Uganda and Libya.