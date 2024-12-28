The U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken called for Rwanda to immediately withdraw from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a phone conversation today with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi.

The discussion focused on the ongoing crisis in eastern DRC, where M23 rebels, allegedly backed by the Rwandan government—a claim Kigali denies—continue to wreak havoc, causing widespread death and suffering among millions of Congolese civilians.

According to the Spokesperson of the Department of State Matthew Miller, Blinken expressed his support for President Tshisekedi’s commitment to the Luanda Process, a peace initiative led by Angolan President João Lourenço, aimed at resolving the conflict.

The U.S. Secretary reiterated Washington’s strong position that both the M23 rebels and the Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) must immediately cease hostilities and withdraw from their positions in eastern DRC to help end the violence and suffering in the region.

Secretary Blinken also encouraged Tshisekedi to continue efforts to neutralize the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and lauded the collaboration with former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is mediating peace talks with the M23.

The United States has consistently supported diplomatic solutions, urging all parties to prioritize peace and stability in the region.

The ongoing war in Eastern Congo has led to immense human suffering in the region, displacing millions and leaving thousands dead.