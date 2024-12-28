President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has tasked the people of Isingiro to embrace irrigation in order to increase productivity.

Due to irrigation, the President said Dr. Florence Muranga of Bushenyi harvests 53 tonnes of bananas from an acre per year as opposed to other ordinary farmers in the district who get only 5 tonnes of bananas from an acre annually.

“In Brazil they get 80 tonnes of bananas in an acre due to good farming practices,” he said.

President Museveni made the remarks today during the thanksgiving ceremony for the family of Hon. Bright Rwamirama Kanyontore, the Minister of State for Animal Industry, held at St. Paul Masha Church of Uganda, Isingiro District.

Hon. Rwamirama is also the Member of Parliament for Isingiro County North.

The President further cautioned the people of Isingiro against encroaching in wetlands. He said if well preserved,the wetlands provide water which can be used for irrigation.

On the other hand, President Museveni tipped the people of Isingiro on proper utilisation of land through embracing the 4- acre model type of farming.

“In the 1996 Manifesto we told you about the 4 acre model and the 7 high value activities where in one acre you grow coffee, the second acre you grow fruits, in the third acre grow pasture for dairy, fourth acre grow food crops and in the backyard do poultry for eggs and piggery. Then for those near the swamps do fish farming in ponds,” he said.

“We also need other crops like cotton and maize but these should be grown on a large scale by people with large chunks of land in order to get some good money.”

Additionally, President Museveni warned the locals against land fragmentation, saying it’s detrimental to the prosperity of Ugandans.

He advised that families should consolidate assets such as land under the family company to ensure better management.

Furthermore, President Museveni thanked Hon. Rwamirama for joining politics and being a unifying factor in Isingiro.

“I don’t hear politics of identity based religion or tribes here. I thank the people of Isingiro for the unity. By voting NRM by 94 percent means that you are united.”

President Museveni also pledged that the government will offer land to set up an industrial park in the district.

He also directed that one of the health Centre IVs in district should be upgraded to a district hospital.

At the same event, President Museveni donated Shs40 million to support the Church activities.

On his part, Hon. Rwamirama thanked God for the gift of life and the blessings He has bestowed upon him and his family.

“We also organized this service to thank God for our parents who gave us a foundation which enabled us to grow up into responsible citizens and to be where we are now,” he said.

“As a family, we want to thank H.E the President and his family for the support he has given us and the people of Isingiro.”

Hon. Rwamirama also commended President Museveni for steering development in the district.

The LCV Chairperson of Isingiro District, Mr. Aaron Turahi informed the President that all the residents in the district support the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and that they are ready to vote the party overwhelmingly back to power in the 2026 general elections.

He also thanked the President for the development projects in the district.

The event was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among other officials.