President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has assured the people of Isingiro District that the long-awaited Ntantamuki-Isingiro-Rakai road will soon be upgraded to tarmac, making it easier for farmers to transport their produce to market centers.

Museveni also pledged to address the district’s health challenges by facilitating the establishment of a district hospital to serve its population of over 800,000, including refugees. The President made these remarks during a Thanksgiving ceremony for Hon. Bright Rwamirama, the State Minister for Agriculture in Isingiro, where he was a guest of honor.

The ceremony, held at St. Paul Masha Church of Uganda, began with a church service led by Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa, of Ankole Diocese. The occasion commemorated the lives and contributions of the parents of Hon. Bright Rwamirama. The event brought together various local leaders and community members, with the aim of honoring both the Rwamirama family and the people of Isingiro for their continued hard work and dedication to improving agriculture and community welfare.

Upon arrival, President Museveni was warmly welcomed by senior district leaders, including the Isingiro District LCV Chairperson Aaron Turahi and other local officials. He was briefed about the district’s achievements and ongoing challenges, notably the state of infrastructure, health, and agriculture. One of the primary issues raised was the poor condition of the 109-kilometer Ntantamuki-Isingiro-Rakai- road which has hindered easy transportation of agricultural products, particularly bananas (matoke), to major markets.

In his address, President Museveni acknowledged the critical role of Isingiro in Uganda’s agriculture, particularly in banana production. He promised to prioritize the tarmacking of the Isingiro-Rakai road to ensure that farmers can transport their goods more efficiently.

“I know the Ntantamuki-Isingiro-Rakai road. We are going to grade it and most importantly, we will tarmac it, so that it becomes easier for you to transport your agricultural products to the market centers,” he said, addressing the gathered crowd.

President Museveni also emphasized the importance of sustainable environmental practices. He urged the people of Isingiro to protect the wetlands, which are crucial for generating irrigation water. “Protecting the wetlands is essential for ensuring consistent water flow for irrigation, especially in the face of seasonality in food production,” he said.

The President highlighted that safeguarding wetlands would not only improve agricultural productivity but also help in maintaining the ecological balance.

Another key area that President Museveni focused on was public health. During his address, he acknowledged the health challenges faced by the people of Isingiro and pledged to work towards improving health services in the district.

“I urge the government to improve public health. Many people are battling serious diseases and health complications. If the general state of health is improved, it will be easier to ensure prosperity for all,” said Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa, as he spoke about the health concerns in the region.

In response, President Museveni assured the gathering that he would engage with the Minister of Health to facilitate the establishment of a district hospital in Isingiro. “We will work on getting you a district hospital to improve the health services for the people of this district,” he promised.

The State Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Bright Rwamirama, also took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards the President for his continued support to the district. He praised the President for his contributions to the development of Isingiro, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and agriculture.

“We, as a family, would like to thank the President and his family for the good things they have done for us, the people of Isingiro, and the country at large. We pledge to work together to improve service delivery for the people,” said Hon. Rwamirama, the Isingiro North Member of Parliament.

The Minister also reiterated the importance of collaboration between the government and local communities in improving service delivery, and urged the people of Isingiro to continue their hard work in agriculture and other sectors.

President Museveni’s visit to Isingiro not only highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing infrastructure and health issues in the district but also underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural practices.

The President’s pledge to tarmac the Isingiro-Rakai road and establish a district hospital is expected to boost the local economy, improve health outcomes, and create better living conditions for the district’s residents.