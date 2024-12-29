Authorities at Kira Division Police are investigating a shocking case of aggravated torture that occurred in the early hours of December 27, 2024, in Kikoko Zone, Namataba Cell, Kirinya Ward, Kira Municipality.

The victim, a 4-year-old girl named Tumwekwase Claire, was allegedly subjected to brutal abuse by her caregiver, Tumuhirwe Precious, a 35-year-old female, employed as a housemaid.

The incident, which took place at approximately 0100 hours, has left the community in shock. Tumwekwase’s father, Mr. Mwesigwa Michael, a 35-year-old resident of Kikonko-Kirinya, reportedly found his daughter severely injured after the suspected assault.

Tumwekwase, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was immediately rushed to Nsambya Hospital for medical treatment, where she remains under care.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene, but police efforts to track her down led to her apprehension in Kabale District, located in southwestern Uganda. Tumuhirwe Precious was arrested and is currently being held at Kabale Central Police Station. Authorities are making arrangements to transport her back to Kira Division in Wakiso District for further questioning and legal proceedings.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Tumwekwase’s father, Mr. Mwesigwa, has been the primary caregiver for his children after separating from their mother two years ago. Tumuhirwe, who had been employed as a housemaid for the family for the past four years, was hired through a recommendation from mutual acquaintances in her home district of Kabale. Investigators are working to determine the exact motive behind the alleged assault, as well as any possible signs of previous abuse.

The Uganda Police Force has condemned the violent attack, particularly the targeting of a young child. “We are appalled by this tragic incident and assure the public that justice will be served,” said a police spokesperson.

“This is a reminder that we must remain vigilant against all forms of violence, especially against vulnerable children. We urge the community to report any suspected cases of abuse immediately to the nearest police station.”

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with further information related to the case to come forward. The police are also reminding the public of the importance of safeguarding children and protecting them from harm, whether at home or in any other environment.

The case has sparked widespread outrage in the local community, with many expressing their disbelief at the severity of the attack. Residents of Kira Municipality are awaiting further updates as the investigation unfolds.