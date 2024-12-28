During the festive celebrations of Christmas and Boxing Day, Kampala Metropolitan police intensified their operations, leading to the apprehension of over 240 individuals linked to various criminal activities.

The operations were carried out across Kampala’s metropolitan areas, with a special focus on high-risk locations such as music events, churches, and busy public spaces where opportunistic crimes are often committed.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, confirmed that a significant number of suspects were arrested in the act of stealing from revelers attending Christmas concerts and religious services. Many of these crimes were carried out in crowded environments, taking advantage of the holiday chaos. Police said these thieves frequently targeted individuals who were distracted by the events, making them easy prey.

Among the notable arrests was a group of 14 young men who were apprehended on Boxing Day night while attempting to infiltrate a popular music show in Kiwatule.

The police operation, carried out by officers from Jinja Road Police Station, was based on intelligence gathered from the community. These individuals, believed to be part of a notorious gang from the nearby Kinawatule area, have been accused of orchestrating thefts both inside and outside music events, often preying on concertgoers at the end of the night.

“They are a known gang who have been terrorizing music shows for months,” Onyango said. “We received tips about their hideouts, and our team moved swiftly to prevent them from executing their plan. This is a group that waits for the crowd to disperse before striking.”

In a separate but related development, police in Abayita Ababiri, near Entebbe, made a significant arrest when they detained Lubega Shafick, also known as “Dog-City.” Lubega, believed to be the leader of a criminal syndicate that has plagued the Entebbe region during holiday periods, was apprehended in an intelligence-led operation on Christmas Day. Authorities had been on his trail for some time, as he had been linked to numerous robberies and other illicit activities across the region.

“His gang has been responsible for a string of robberies in the Entebbe area, and Lubega himself had been actively recruiting new members,” said Onyango. “We had already arrested some of his key associates, but he managed to evade capture for months. We are glad to finally bring him into custody.”

While police successfully apprehended several suspected criminals, a range of other incidents also marred the holiday period. Among the reported crimes were assaults, gun violence, and tragic suicides. In one disturbing incident, Pastor Clifford Ssenyonjo, the head of Ebenezer Ministries in Kajansi, shot and wounded a man, Allan Muyimbwa, in what was described as a domestic dispute. Police say that the altercation stemmed from the pastor’s objections to Muyimbwa’s relationship with his daughter. Pastor Ssenyonjo is now in custody at Katwe Police Station, facing charges of attempted murder.

The festive season also saw a heartbreaking case of suicide. A 42-year-old night watchman in Nakawa Division took his own life on Christmas Day. Police reports indicate that the man, identified only as “John,” had confided in his brother just days before, sharing his financial struggles and feelings of hopelessness. Despite his family’s support, John’s life tragically ended while on duty.

In an equally distressing turn, authorities reported several cases of missing children during the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations. The police were able to recover eight children who had gone missing from various music events. These children, believed to have wandered off or been separated from their parents amidst the crowds, have since been placed under the care of the Central Police Station in Kampala.

Police Spokesperson Kituma Rusoke assured the public that a comprehensive report of the national crime statistics from the holiday season would be released shortly, shedding light on the full scope of criminal activities that took place during this period. As of now, however, authorities are focused on tracking down any remaining suspects involved in the recent surge in criminal incidents.

As the holiday season comes to a close, Kampala Metropolitan Police have sent a clear message: the authorities are committed to keeping citizens safe, even during the most chaotic times of the year.