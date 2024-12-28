Susan Apili Okech, a seasoned politician and retired civil servant, has thrown her hat into the political ring for the Oyam District Woman Member of Parliament seat in the mouthwatering 2026 general elections.

A native of Iceme sub county, Oyam North constituency in Oyam district, Apili Okech is confident of her chances, citing her wealth of experience in politics, leadership, and public service.

Straight to the point, Apili says she is simply exercising her constitutional right to vie for an elective position, a fundamental freedom that allows citizens to participate in the democratic process.

By doing so, Susan Apili Okech is not directly challenging the incumbent Hon Santa Alum Ogwang, but rather, offering the electorate an alternative choice which underscores the importance of democratic participation, where citizens can freely choose their leaders and shape the future of their communities.

Asked to comment on the growing tendency where some political leaders think their positions are exclusively theirs, Susan Apili Okech describes such sentiment as unhealthy, saying democracy should be allowed to freely blossom.

“…its essential to recognize that political leadership is more about serving the people not about personal entitlement, effective leaders should prioritize the well-being of their constituents over their own interests…”, she said.

The oft-soft-speaking Susan Apili Okech also stresses that leaders, especially politicians, should be willing to listen to opposing views, engage in constructive dialogue, and adapt to changing circumstances

To be truthful and dedicated, Susan Apili Okech asks the leaders in the Lango sub region to prioritize the greater good by making decisions that benefit the region rather than personal selfish interests.

Susan Apili Okech holds a Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Mukono-based Church of Uganda-founded Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Her educational background has equipped her with the knowledge and skills necessary to represent the people of Oyam district to the 12th Parliament of Uganda.

Susan Apili Okech’s journey in politics began in 2001 when she was elected as a youth councillor under the NRM ticket. She served as Deputy Speaker Nambieso sub county Council.

She later joined the civil service in Apac before getting a transfer to Oyam District Local Government, where she served diligently as one of the civil servants in the then newly created district.

In 2010, she was transferred to the Ministry of Public Service headquarters in Kampala on merit and subsequently deployed to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development where she served until her retirement.

Susan Apili Okech’s motivation for contesting the Oyam District Woman MP seat is twofold.

Firstly, she is passionate about promoting girl child education, recognizing its transformative power in empowering women and girls.

Secondly, Susan Apili Okech is committed to empowering women at the grassroots level, equipping them with information and skills such as tailoring, catering services, and entrepreneurship to help them support their families and overcome poverty.

“…as I embark on this journey, I am reminded of the wise words of Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, ‘The Future Belongs To Those Who Believe In The Beauty Of Their Dreams’, for me this phrase connects deeply as my aspirations and dreams have always been centered on empowering women and girls…”, she says adding, “…my passion is to lend a hand, uplift and inspire this demographic, unlocking their full potential and fostering a brighter future for all…”.

To give a brief background, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest-serving first lady of the United States, where her husband Franklin Delano Roosevelt served four terms as president from 1933 to 1945.

Susan Apili Okech’s passion for empowering her community is exemplified through her establishment of Oyam Parents School.

This visionary institution, located at Agoa Upper Centre, Eastern Ward Oyam Town Council, provides full bursaries to children from disadvantaged families, (orphans) enabling them to access quality education from Primary One to Primary Seven.

Through this initiative, Susan Apili Okech continues to practically demonstrate her commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty through education, providing equal opportunities for disadvantaged children and fostering a culture of excellent empowerment in the district.

Hailing from the popular Okadamere clan, Susan Apili is happily married to Geoffrey Okech son of former ambassador Col (Rtd)Richard Okello Mwaka (RIP) who was also the clan chief(awitong)of Mwa Otiratok clan.

Susan Apili Okech has a deep understanding of the challenges facing the district.

She is committed to working tirelessly to address these challenges, leveraging her experience and networks to lobby and attract investments, promote economic development, and improve the lives of her constituents.

Susan Apili Okech’s exceptional flexibility, humility, and people-centered approach have earned her a reputation as a leader of the people.

Her courage, compassion, and strength have drawn comparisons to Biblical Queen Esther, a revered figure known for her valour, wisdom, and selflessness.

To put it in perspective for the purpose of this article, inspired by Esther’s courage and strategic leadership, Susan Apili Okech aims to bring transformative change to Oyam.

Just as Queen Esther saved her people from destruction, Susan Apili Okech is committed to saving Oyam from the challenges holding it back, ushering in a new era of growth, development, and prosperity.

With her strong educational background, proven track record in politics and public service, and clear vision anchored on NRM manifesto and party support, Susan Apili Okech is an aspirant to watch in the 2026 general elections.