In a significant leadership reshuffle at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Sharifah Buzeki as the new Executive Director, a role that was previously held by Frank Rusa on an interim basis after the dismissal of Dorothy Kisaka.

This high-profile appointment, announced just before Christmas 2024, has sparked considerable attention, with both excitement and skepticism swirling around the news. The appointment has since been confirmed by Farouk Kirunda, the Presidential Assistant-Press, Moblilization and Deputy Spokesperson.

Sharifah Buzeki’s appointment comes during a period of intense scrutiny and restructuring at KCCA. The city authority has faced challenges in the wake of the August 2024 Kiteezi landfill tragedy, which exposed severe gaps in the city’s waste management systems. The appointment of Buzeki is being seen as a pivotal move to restore confidence and revitalize KCCA’s operations. Her leadership will likely have far-reaching effects on the Authority’s policies and its ability to deliver sustainable solutions to the growing needs of Kampala.

Buzeki’s Professional Background and Credentials:

While details about her personal life remain relatively private, Hajat Sharifah Buzeki’s professional background provides a solid foundation for the challenges she will face at KCCA. A seasoned human resources practitioner, she boasts over 13 years of professional experience, particularly in local and central government settings. Her expertise spans human resource management, performance management, institution development, and public administration.

Buzeki holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Management and a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management. She also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from the Islamic University in Uganda. Additionally, her commitment to personal and professional growth is evidenced by her participation in various training programs on Conflict Management, Leadership, Change Management, and Monitoring and Evaluation, among others.

Her previous role as Commissioner for Human Resources in the Ministry of Public Service (MOPS) allowed her to showcase her skills in managing performance, conducting audits, and overseeing the implementation of inspection programs. Buzeki has also been instrumental in coordinating national initiatives like the Pearl of Africa Performance Scorecard, which evaluates the performance of public institutions.

A Competitive Appointment Process

Buzeki’s appointment was not made without thorough vetting. A series of high-profile figures were considered for the position, including Robert Kabushenga, the former Managing Director of New Vision and Richard Byarugaba, the former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF). However, Buzeki’s impressive qualifications, extensive experience, and commitment to public service ultimately set her apart.

While the public may have been surprised by her appointment, her professional track record suggests that she has the necessary tools to lead KCCA through its period of transformation. Expectations are high that she will focus on improving operational efficiency, enhancing service delivery, and prioritizing the development of Kampala’s infrastructure.

Alongside Buzeki’s appointment, the President also named Benon Kigenyi as the new Deputy Executive Director. Kigenyi, who hails from Bufuula Budondo, brings a wealth of experience in public administration and urban development. His addition to the team is expected to complement Buzeki’s leadership, especially in areas related to grassroots engagement and operational efficiency.

In his new role, Kigenyi is tasked with overseeing the daily operations of KCCA and helping implement policies that aim to improve the quality of life for Kampala residents. His background in urban planning and public administration will be critical in addressing the complex challenges the city faces.

Public Perception and Expectations

Buzeki’s leadership at KCCA is viewed as a necessary step towards strengthening the authority’s operational framework and meeting the city’s growing demands. The public, however, is closely watching whether she can deliver on the promises made by the president in his announcement. Among the expectations are enhanced transparency, accountability, and improved infrastructure development.

In her likely first statement as Executive Director, Buzeki is expected to express her commitment to implementing transformative policies that will address Kampala’s urgent needs. She is likely to focus on issues such as waste management, traffic congestion, revamping road infrastracture and the development of public spaces to improve the quality of life in the city.

In the 100 days that Frank Rusa served as the interim Executive Director, KCCA continued its day-to-day operations, and Rusa worked closely with staff and stakeholders to ensure the continuity of critical development projects. His efforts, though not without challenges, have been acknowledged, and he will no doubt play a role in supporting Buzeki’s leadership during the transition period.

The appointment of Sharifah Buzeki to the role of Executive Director signals a new chapter for KCCA. Under her leadership, the Authority is expected to focus on strengthening institutional frameworks, implementing comprehensive waste management strategies, and addressing the city’s infrastructural deficits. Her appointment is not just a political decision but a strategic one aimed at revitalizing Kampala’s governance and administration.