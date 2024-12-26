The Deputy Director-General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO),Col. Emmy Katabazi has revealed how the power of prayer helped him survive nine months in prison, survive his darkest hours, and rise to the top ranks of the military.

While hosting Radio Maria Kabale staff at his home in Rurembo Ward, Butare Katojo Town Council, Rubanda District, Katabazi moved the audience with his testimony, crediting his survival and eventual promotion to his constant prayer and faith in the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“It was prayer that set me free and sustained me through my toughest trials,” Katabazi said, recounting his prison experience where he recited the rosary daily until his release.

In addition to sharing his personal story of divine intervention, Col. Katabazi delivered a strong message about the importance of integrity in public service, particularly concerning the government’s Parish Development Model (PDM), a flagship initiative designed to tackle poverty in rural Uganda.

The PDM, launched in 2021, aims to transform Uganda’s rural economy by providing direct financial support households engaged in subsistence farming, helping them shift to commercial agriculture.

Each parish is allocated funds to develop its local economy, empower smallholder farmers, and improve access to social services. However, the scheme has recently been marred by reports of bribery, mismanagement, and corruption.

Katabazi strongly condemned these malpractices, urging Parish Chiefs to reject bribery and corruption when handling PDM funds.

“If you bribe to get what is rightfully yours, you will end up losing more,” he warned. “This money is meant to uplift your families from poverty, itsrightfullyuours. You must be accountable and transparent in your dealings. The PDM is about helping people rise out of poverty, not a source of personal enrichment.”

The deputy ISO boss stressed that the initiative should be used as a tool to empower parishes, not exploit them for personal gain.

The event, held at the Katabazi family home, was also a fundraiser for Radio Maria Kabale to support the station’s non-commercial religious programming.

His wife Jacqueline Katabazi who is gearing up for a 2026 run for the Woman MP seat for Rubanda District asked Christians to pray for her campaign journey, saying even representation in parliament is the work of God, and therefore to win an election,one must be led by the spirit of God

During his homily, Rev. Fr. Brian Monday of Radio Maria spoke of the need for Christians to always stand firm in their beliefs, even in the face of adversity. He likened the life of St. Stephen, who was martyred for speaking the truth, to the challenges many face in today’s world.

“Speak the truth, no matter the cost,” he urged the congregation.

Atleast Shs 20 million was raised to support Radio Maria operations.