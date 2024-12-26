President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Hajat Sharifah Buzeki as the new Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

This has been confirmed by the Special Presidential Assistant- Press and Mobilization and Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda.

Haji Kirunda also revealed that Mr. Benon Kigenyi has been appointed the Deputy Executive Director.

“It’s true that His Excellency @KagutaMuseveni has appointed a new Executive Director of @KCCAUG in the names of Hajat Sharifah Buzeki, and Mr. Benon Kigenyi as her Deputy. Their names have been forwarded to Public Service for formalisation,” he posted on his official X account today.

“When the process is completed, the Head Public Service/Secretary to Cabinet will formally confirm the appointments. Congratulations to Hajat Buzeki and Mr. Kigenyi for catching the eye of the Appointing Authority.”

Hajat Buzeki replaces Mr. Frank Rusa who has been serving in the acting capacity following the dismissal of Ms. Dorothy Kisaka.

Who is Sharifah Buzeki?

Sharifah Buzeki is a Human Resource Practitioner with diverse professional experience in Local and Central Government setting. She has 13 years’ professional experience in human resource management, human resource audit, institution development, inspection and supervisory regimes, managing for result and performance management in general.

Sharifah holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Management, a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Management, a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences obtained from Islamic University in Uganda. In addition, she has attended numerous skills enhancing courses and obtained certificates in Conflict Management, Leadership and Change Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Training of Trainers and Facilitation Skills; among others.

She has been serving as Commissioner, Human Resource Management in the Inspection Department of the Ministry of Public Service, where she took lead in designing the implementation of inspection programs, coordinating the pilot implementation of the Pearl of Africa Performance Scorecard, supporting MDAs in documenting and applying Service delivery standards, supporting MDAs AND LGs in integrating ROM and OOB in their work processes and provides support to MDAs and LGs to develop and implement Client Charters. Currently, she is Commissioner in charge of Inspection.