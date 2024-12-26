As the world bids farewell to 2024 and welcomes 2025, the Kiira Regional Police Command is taking proactive measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration for all.

Under the leadership of the RPC SSP Charles Nsaba, the police command is working tirelessly to maintain peace and order in the region, which encompasses traditional Jinja, Buwenge, Kakira, and Bugembe Town Councils.

According to Kiira Police Regional Publicist SP James Mubi, the police command will continue to conduct joint patrols with sister security agencies, including the UPDF, to prevent and respond to any security threats.

SP Mubi emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, warning against reckless behaviour that can endanger lives and other road users.

In a strong warning, the police have also cautioned against burning tires on the road, stating that vigilant security agents, including detectives and crime intelligence, are ready to apprehend individuals suspected of criminal and illegal activities.

Seemingly following quietly, the “scold in private, praise in public principle”, SSP Charles Nsaba has publicly appreciated team members in the region for their high level of vigilance and commitment, which enabled the people to have a largely crime-free Christmas celebration.

Many have welcomed the gesture, which they say reflects a modern, people-centered approach to management even in the Uganda Police Force.

“…recognizing the value of team members is essential in today’s workplace, where employee engagement and satisfaction are crucial even in the police where some of us have served long enough…”, a senior police officer remarked on condition of anonymity.

However, a minor incident occurred at Bwase Zone Buwenge Town Council, where a driver rammed into a building belonging to Asiya Mirembe, causing severe damage.

The police swiftly arrested a female adult found in the vehicle, who was visibly intoxicated.

With the Kiira Regional Police Command’s efforts, residents and revellers can look forward to a safe and enjoyable New Year’s celebration.

“…remember to prioritize road safety, respect traffic rules, and avoid reckless behavior to ensure a joyful start to 2025 because the country needs everyone alive to contribute to nation building activities…”, SP James Mubi counsels.

In line with the age-old adage “Prevention Is Better Than Cure,” the police have issued a series of security and safety reminders to help prevent incidents and promote a peaceful atmosphere:

Don’t Drink and Drive:

The police are emphasizing the dangers of drinking and driving, urging revellers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or use alternative transportation.

Supervise Minors:

Residents are reminded to keep a close eye on minors and not leave them unattended, ensuring their safety and well-being.

The warning comes after several past heartbreaking incidents across the country where children have lost their lives in house fires when left alone by their parents.

The police are urging parents to prioritize their children’s safety and well-being.

Leaving children unattended can have fatal consequences, and the police will not hesitate to take action.

“…parents or guardians who leave their children unattended, resulting in harm or death, will face severe consequences, including arrest and prosecution where charges of murder and negligence will be slapped against suspects…”, Mubi warns.

Secure Homes:

Parents are advised to ensure their properties have adequate security protocols in place, preventing potential exploitation by wrongdoers.

To prevent fire outbreaks, the police cautioned against leaving charcoal stoves burning or electrical appliances like kettles or electronics unattended at night.

The police are also urging everyone to prioritize their safety and the safety of those around them.

By being responsible and taking necessary precautions, SP James Mubi says individuals can ensure a fun and memorable celebration without putting themselves or others at risk.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season, parents are advised to make arrangements for a trusted caregiver or babysitter when going out, ensure the house is safe and secure before leaving, and keep emergency contact numbers handy

The police also encourage parents and guardians to educate children on basic safety procedures, such as what to do in case of a fire.

The police are urging everyone to prioritize children’s safety and well-being during the festive season.

“…by taking simple precautions and being mindful of our responsibilities, we can ensure a happy and safe celebration for all…”, SP James Mubi urges and wishes everyone a successful passage to 2025.