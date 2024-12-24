The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force (UPDF) has marked a significant leadership shift within its Somalia contingent under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi officially handed over command to Brig Gen Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga in a ceremony held at the UPDF Contingent headquarters in Mogadishu.

The handover was presided over by Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, Deputy Commander of the Land Force, who commended Brig Gen Mbuusi for his exceptional leadership and professionalism during his tenure. He acknowledged Uganda’s pioneering role in the mission, which began in 2007 when the country became the first to deploy troops to Somalia as part of a pan-African effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

“Development cannot happen in isolation,” Maj Gen Takirwa remarked, highlighting the interconnected nature of peace and stability. He warned that instability in neighbouring regions can threaten progress, as vulnerable populations may seek safety in peaceful areas, creating new challenges.

Brig Gen Mbuusi, in his farewell speech, urged the troops to remain focused and disciplined in their mission, stressing that these qualities are crucial to fulfilling the ATMIS mandate. He also offered words of encouragement to Brig Gen Ssemwanga, advising him to lead with courage and resilience, drawing inspiration from Deuteronomy 31:7-8.

Taking up the mantle, Brig Gen Ssemwanga vowed to build on the achievements of his predecessor, reaffirming Uganda’s unwavering commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Somalia. “The UPDF will continue to confront challenges with determination in the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” he stated.

The Ugandan contingent, based in Mogadishu, Banadir, and the Lower Shabelle region, has played a vital role in fostering peace and security in Somalia over the past 17 years.