Kabale, Uganda: Disability Sign World (DSW), a Kabale-based NGO, has brought joy to families of children with disabilities this Christmas by donating food and hygiene items to some of the most vulnerable households in Greater Kabale District.

During a heartwarming event held at Holy Family Preparatory School in Kigongi, Central Division, Kabale Municipality, 50 families received packages containing rice, groundnuts, maize flour, soap, and body jelly. The donations were aimed at ensuring these families could celebrate Christmas with dignity and hope.

Supporting the Vulnerable

DSW Executive Director, Ms. Sarah Atwebembere, revealed that the organization initially planned to support 100 families but had to scale back due to limited funds.

“We prioritized the most vulnerable families, focusing on children with disabilities such as albinism, blindness, cerebral palsy, and clubfoot from Kabale, Rukiga, and Rubanda districts,” she said.

Ms. Atwebembere emphasized DSW’s commitment to improving the lives of children with disabilities. Founded in 2019, the organization provides support in areas like food, hygiene, medical care, and psycho-social well-being.

“Our focus is on children because they are the most vulnerable. Many cannot advocate for themselves or sustain their lives while living with disabilities,” Ms. Atwebembere noted.

Kabale District LC5 Councilor for Central Division, Mr. Leopold Twesigye, who also serves as DSW’s Chief Adviser, encouraged parents to continue caring for their children with disabilities. He highlighted the importance of education, urging parents to enroll their children in schools offering free education for persons with disabilities.

“Children with disabilities can grow into important members of society if given the right care and opportunities,” he said.

Parents and guardians expressed profound gratitude to DSW for its unwavering support. Ms. Prim Tuheirwe from Bubare Subcounty in Rubanda District shared how DSW transformed her life.

“I had lost hope because of the challenges I faced with my son, Jeremiah, who was born with cerebral palsy. Aunt Sarah and the DSW team have counseled me and loved my son in ways I can’t put into words,” she said.

Ms. Florence Ninsiima echoed similar sentiments, praising DSW for helping parents overcome stigma.

“There was a time parents hid their disabled children due to stigma, but DSW has given us value and helped us find our place in society,” she remarked.

The event was not just about giving material support; it was a celebration of inclusion and resilience. Through their work, DSW continues to shine a light on the challenges faced by children with disabilities and their families, providing a beacon of hope in the region.

For many, this Christmas will be remembered not just for the gifts received but for the renewed sense of belonging and dignity fostered by the team at Disability Sign World.