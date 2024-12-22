The National Unity Platform (NUP) has condemned a violent attack on its headquarters situated in Makerere Kavule, a suburb of Kampala, by controversial musician Patrick Mulwana aka Alien Skin.

The incident, which took place around 3:15 AM on Satuarday, involved Alien Skin, and a group of associates. The attackers stormed the premises, threatening the security guard on duty and vandalizing the building with inflammatory graffiti.

According to a statement released by NUP, the group arrived in three vehicles and immediately began their disruptive actions, including intimidating the security guard and defacing the walls with provocative messages. The NUP also shared a CCTV video capturing the moment, showing individuals believed to be Alien Skin and his crew entering the premises.

“This morning at 3:15 AM, a group led by musician Alien Skin attacked the NUP headquarters in Kavule. They forcefully entered the compound, threatened the security guard, and vandalized our walls with harmful graffiti,” read the statement issued by the party.

NUP officials expressed deep disappointment over the incident, calling it “regrettable” and highlighting the growing pattern of such attacks during election periods.

“It is disheartening that some individuals have chosen to align themselves with those who have historically been used to undermine opposition voices, like Sipapa, Sobi, Zebra, and Kitatta,” the statement continued.

The attack was condemned as part of a troubling trend aimed at disrupting opposition activities, especially during critical times such as elections. NUP leaders also expressed concern about the willingness of certain individuals to engage in violence for political gain, urging those involved to reflect on their actions before facing the consequences.

This attack follows a recent altercation involving Alien Skin, where he and his entourage were accused of disrupting operations at Nsambya Hospital. During that incident, they allegedly assaulted hospital staff and security personnel.

Though Alien Skin faced legal repercussions for the hospital attack, he was released on bail. In the wake of these controversies, he signed a memorandum of understanding with former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga to join the Democratic Alliance, a new faction that broke away from NUP and the DP Bloc.

While Alien Skin has yet to comment on the latest accusations, the attack has reignited public debate over the growing involvement of musicians in Uganda’s political landscape. The incident has raised questions about the role artists play in fueling political violence and unrest.

As of now, law enforcement authorities have not issued a statement on the matter. However, NUP officials have vowed to take all necessary measures to safeguard their members and prevent further violence as the country approaches the upcoming elections.