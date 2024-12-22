On Friday 20th December, 2024 during the Bugisu Youth Symposium, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended support of Shs100m to a group of prostitutes in Mbale City.

The President’s move was welcomed with mixed reactions from a section of Ugandans, with some critics claiming that President Museveni supported an “illegal” business.

However, according to the Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda, there was no contradiction or harm in President Museveni’s gesture.

“Those questioning the Shs100million which President Museveni extended to a group described as ba Neko- “prostitutes”- in Mbale on request of the leaders there, there is no contradiction or harm in H.E @KagutaMuseveni’s gesture,” Haji Kirunda said on Sunday in a post on his official X account.

He explained that the prostitutes are a vulnerable group forced into this risky work due to economic hardship and peer pressure yet they are in need of decent means to earn a livelihood.

“With this support, their dreams will come true,” he said.

“They will quit the illegal venture and join the open economy like other Ugandans being supported under PDM, Emyooga, YLP and UWEP. The kingdom of prosperity whose gospel President Museveni preaches is meant for such neglected categories of Ugandans. No one should frustrate or mock them.”