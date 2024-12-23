Friends, I have been away on a kind of soul- searching tour reflecting deeply on the direction our country is taking.

I can tell you, without any fear of contradiction, that your country is moving in the right direction, indeed because of Yoweri Museveni, our children’s future will be great.

Country Uganda, after President Museveni, will not become like a Somalia or a Libya. There will be a smooth transition here whether some folks think they have guns or are better versed in politics.

Who knew that a small tall man called Yoweri Museveni will rise up to carry this country forward? Have you ever even asked yourself or wondered why Museveni has lived for this long?

So you know: “Omutonzi waffe yasalawo – God Wills” as Sheikh Kiti is often reminding us.

About the Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba tweets or XXs, I have no problem with that. So you shouldn’t. They’re as innocent a dog puppy.

First and foremost, Gen. MK has singlehandedly dominated all Ugandan headlines including of course those in neighboring countries. He is therefore a master of what he does: a clever manipulator!

Don’t you sometime pause and ask yourself how he comes up with such clever topics? I mean his tweets are pure jokes nothing else. Why can’t we understand that?

Now he wants the international press to learn to pronounce his name! Gen. Tito Okello Lutwa according to Maama Janet, used to pronounce MK’s name as ‘Muhogyi’ and an al – Jazeera reporter called him ‘Muhuzi’ and other variations of pronunciations. Of course Museveni is himself often pronounced as ‘Muchebeni’ by small kids and our citizens in the north of the country.

On a serious note, Gen. MK is singlehandedly helping to keep his father relevant. We know that both Gen. Yoweri Museveni and Gen. MK have armies under their command. The former can order the latter to stand down and the reverse is also true.

But the flip side is that Gen. MK, because of his unconventional behaviors, he makes Gen. Museveni a saint. Just take a minute to comprehend that sentence.

What if Gen. Museveni, sometime sends those cheeky tweets to his son? Never say never because “abayekeera- guerillas” are fond of tricks.

President Museveni has swum and dominated our waters because he is a humorous man. Americans love people with a great ‘sense of humor’ so you should try to emulate the same. I mean life itself is very uncompromising therefore a joke or two can do us good.

Before Gen. MK came along, Dr. Kizza Besigye and Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu) were dominating the airwaves indeed directing our opinions. Now the mantle has long passed on to MK. This is clever politics and kudos to MK.

Instead of often amplifying his jokes, we should try to come up with our own.

For instance, Winnie Byanyima can knock off MK from the headlines if she tweets thus: “Mr. Museveni wants me to divorce Kizza Besigye before he considers releasing him!”

Do you think Gen. MK is serious when he says for instance that: “Lt. Gen. Peter Elweru is an idiot” or that “My army can capture Nairobi within hours?” I bet you a shilling cent he isn’t.

But he knows, like his father mastered a long time ago, that Ugandans hardly take time to think. We’re a society with very few critical thinkers!

BY WAY OF CONCLUSION:

When Hillary Rotham Clinton was asked what she thought of Barrack Obama, during their bitter fight for the Democratic Party ticket, she replied thus:

“Barrack is just talkative nothing else..!”

Friends, all great leaders woo us through words. If you can’t talk then you have no reason to be in politics. MK has only taken it a step further spurred on by the latest communication innovations.

President Museveni must be a proud father because through these MK jokes, Rwanda and Paul Kagame are now good friends of ours. He now calls DRCongo’s Shilombo Tshishekedi my ‘great uncle’ an innocent idea but helping to cool down the hot tension within the region.

Of course the “Tweeting General Muwoozi” gets the time to global – trot meeting other heads of armies. His diplomatic efforts are well grounded and helping to cement Uganda’s relationship with other countries.

LAST WORD: “Civilized people can talk about anything!”

Adam Kamulegeya

0779 104 336