The Kabale District Police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect, Nicholas Niwagaba, in connection with the alleged murder of his father, Darius Turamyomwe, 52, a resident of Omumihanga Village in Kitumba Sub-County. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over land.

According to the police, the tragic event occurred on December 18, 2024, around 8:00 PM. Turamyomwe allegedly told his second-born son, Niwagaba, that he should leave home and establish his own life, as the land in question was not up for distribution. The conversation reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Niwagaba attacked and assaulted his father.

The deceased’s wife, Kyarimpa Peragia, returned home from a nearby trading center later that evening to find her husband lying in the sitting room, bleeding from the mouth and with visible head injuries. Before succumbing to his injuries, Turamyomwe reportedly informed her that their son was responsible for the attack. She immediately sought help from a neighbor, Christopher, who assisted in transporting the victim to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

Despite receiving medical attention, Turamyomwe passed away on December 21, 2024, at around 3:00 AM, hours after being discharged and returning home.

The matter was reported to the local authorities by Patrick Tumuranze, the area chairperson. Police visited the scene, documented evidence, and recorded statements from relatives. Turamyomwe’s body has been returned to Kabale Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination as the hunt for the suspect continues.

Speaking about the incident, Kigezi Region Police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate expressed dismay at the senseless act.

“It is very perturbing for a person to kill his own parent over an issue they should have sorted out amicably. We call upon anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to alert the police so that he can be brought to justice,” he said.

The incident has reignited discussions on land-related disputes in Kigezi, which are often cited as a leading cause of domestic conflicts. Authorities urge families to seek mediation or legal avenues to resolve such disagreements peacefully.